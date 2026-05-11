Dolphins All-Pro isn't sweating his contract situation and neither should fans

Ever since Mike McDaniel was politely asked to pack his things and go, the Miami Dolphins have undergone a complete transformation. After hiring general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and fellow Green Bay alumnus Jeff Hafley as head coach, the duo has taken a wrecking ball to everything that was on South Beach. It's not really debatable at this point whether it was necessary or not, though the emotional response is the same.

Fans had gotten to know the players after years with the team, and seeing such a large number of them shuttled out in one fell swoop was a shock to the system. When the dust cleared, there were only three starters aged 28 or older to survive the purge: defensive tackle Zach Sieler, linebacker Jordyn Brooks, and center Aaron Brewer. With Brooks' status still in limbo, it was Brewer who made news recently with his comments regarding his contract.

He gave the Sun Sentinel's Chris Perkins an update on the situation, and fans should be cautiously optimistic:

“I ain’t in no rush,” Brewer said. “I don’t have no anxiousness, no anxiety. Everything’s going to figure itself out in due time ... I know what I have left in me. I hope the organization believes in the same as well. And if they do, they’ll do what’s right by each other and I hope to still be around. If not, hey, everything happens that’s supposed to happen. I’ll continue playing the way I’m playing. I feel like I have many more years in my career so I’m excited for the future.”



The Miami Dolphins would be wise to extend Brewer's contract, if for nothing else, to support Malik Willis or a rookie QB in 2027

Brewer had his best season as a pro in 2025, earning Second Team All-Pro honors, in addition to being a finalist for the inaugural Protector of the Year award. His 87.4 Pro Football Focus grade ranked second out of 40 qualified centers. In other words, Brewer was balling and is totally justified in wanting to be compensated fairly.

While some may point to his age — 28, turning 29 in late October — this is the offensive line we're talking about. Brewer is in his prime right now and likely will be for several more seasons. It is not unusual for top-tier offensive linemen to age gracefully in the league, and as Brewer astutely pointed out, he's only gotten better each year of his career.

It was fair to wonder about Brewer's future in the offseason due to McDaniel's ouster. The retention of Bobby Slowik to lead the offense was a promising development for him; however, it means the offense will be very similar. The Dolphins should do everything they can to get Brewer re-signed to a long-term contract.

If the Dolphins' daring gamble on Malik Willis hits, Willis will have his center for the foreseeable future. If Miami winds up selecting a quarterback at or near the top of the 2027 draft, he will at least have (in theory) a rock-solid offensive line foundation in front of him between Brewer, Patrick Paul, and Kadyn Proctor. In any case, the move is clear: re-sign Aaron Brewer.