Dolphins are finishing OTAs with more pressure than fans may realize

Head coach Jeff Hafley and general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan are under no pressure from Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross to win this year, and probably next year either. That isn't the case for the rest of the team.

The Dolphins are getting a pass in 2026 from the owner as the two revamp the roster and identity, but that won't be the case for the players. Win or lose, the players have to step up once training camp begins in late July.

Hafley has had his first look at his players during the offseason OTAs, which will wrap up soon. That impression will carry weight, and with it, pressure on certain players who need a big 2026.

Miami Dolphins players have to step up in final OTA practices if they hope to get a shot in camp

The Dolphins have 25 first-year players on their roster. 13 came from the draft, and the rest are undrafted. Making a positive impression on the coaches now will go a long way to gaining reps in camp.

Pressure doesn't start or stop with the first-year guys either. The pressure on several veterans will increase when camp begins. 14 players on the roster have one year of experience, but that doesn't necessarily mean real playing time.

Jonah Savaiinaea

The second-year guard will have to fend off a challenge from DJ Campbell and Jamaree Salyer. His rookie season wasn't good, and he will feel the pressure to take a giant leap forward, or his future with Miami will be over sooner than his rookie contract ends. His switch back to the right side seems to be helping his case so far, but he has a lot left to prove.

Tahj Washington

Washington looked good last season during training camp and the preseason, but there have been reports that Theo Wease is receiving early reps in OTAs this year over Washington. Washington is also under pressure to stand out in practice, or his roster spot will be gone. So far, he's been quiet.

Jaylen Wright

Wright is walking a thin line of uncertainty as well. The play of Ollie Gordon stood out at times last season. Part of Wright's problems stemmed from Mike McDaniel's lack of investment in the offensive line. This year, he starts with a clean slate, but it comes with a lot of pressure. The Dolphins didn't address the position in the draft, but some younger guys will push him for playing time.

Linebackers

No other position on the Dolphins roster will be under as much pressure as the linebackers. Miami's roster is full of quality veterans and young guys with high potential. That will make it harder for guys like Ronnie Harrison, a nine-year veteran, to make the roster.

Matthew Butler

Butler looked promising during last year's camp, but the emergence of Jordan Phillips and Zeke Biggers will make it hard for the four-year veteran to find a place on the team. Miami has invested a ton in a defensive front anchored by Zach Sieler and Kenneth Grant.