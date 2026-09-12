Dolphins' path to a Week 1 victory goes through Raiders' leaky D-Line

The Miami Dolphins will kick off the 2026 campaign in Sin City against the Raiders. In a year in which Miami will not be expected to have many advantages over their opponents, the Las Vegas defensive line is shaping up to be an Achilles heel for offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik to attack. It starts with their personnel.

Yes, the Raiders still have Maxx Crosby after a botched trade would've sent him to the Ravens and off of Miami's schedule. His beefier counterparts in the middle aren't quite as decorated, though. According to the Raiders' depth chart, Adam Butler and Tonka Hemingway are their starters at defensive tackle, flanked by Jonah Laulu and Folorunso Fatukasi.

The problem — for them anyway — is that those first three names were around last year, as the Raiders limped to a 3–14 record and allowed the seventh-most points in the NFL. The Pro Football Focus grades ($) for Butler (53.8), Hemingway (37.6), and Laulu (40.9) last year don't exactly strike fear in our hearts. What's more, the Dolphins' interior line, led by Aaron Brewer and first-round rookie Kadyn Proctor, is expected to be a strength for Miami this season.

The Miami Dolphins need to forcefully pound the rock against the Raiders if they want to win and keep Malik Willis clean

It's always going to be a prudent strategy to lean on your strengths. There may not be many in Miami this year, but Aaron Brewer and De'Von Achane are most certainly among them. The fact that those strengths align with the Raiders' weakness is a gift from the football gods.

I'm not only saying the Dolphins need to feature Achane this week — that's a given every week. What I am saying is that there's room for all three backs in this game plan. Hear that, Jaylen Wright and Ollie Gordon?

A disastrous way to play directly into the defense's hands would be to make this a drop-back game in which Miami is leaning on Malik Willis throwing a bunch to his nursery ward of rookie receivers. It's going to take some time for the young bucks to acclimate. A contest that features Maxx Crosby wreaking consistent havoc and harassing Willis as he runs for his life is not a strategy — it's a prayer.

Instead, the Dolphins need to lean on the run, particularly through the interior. They need to feed Achane, Wright, and Gordon, and stick to it even when they suffer a run stuff here or there. Heck, a fullback run for D.J. Herman should even be on the menu. That patience will keep Crosby from being able to rush the QB without concern for the run game, while also allowing Miami to flex their size advantage in the middle.

Tonka Hemingway (284 pounds) and Adam Butler (301 pounds) are lighter relative to most NFL defensive tackles. Conversely, Kadyn Proctor (360 pounds) and Jonah Savaiinaea (325 pounds) have the beef edge on their side. Proctor should have every opportunity to bully the Raiders' defense — besides, Tonka trucks are just toys after all.

Despite the humbling record predictions, Sunday represents one of the Dolphins' best chances for a win. The Raiders are much improved on paper and shouldn't be overlooked, but this is a team that was bad enough to pick first overall for a reason. That stink isn't usually washed away after just one offseason... unless you're the 2008 Miami Dolphins, of course.