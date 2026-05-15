NFL gifts Jeff Hafley perfect opportunity to start Dolphins career with a bang

The Miami Dolphins may not be kicking off their 2026 season at home, but they could very well kick off their season with a victory.

The NFL schedule will pit Jeff Hafley's Dolphins against the Klint Kubiak-led Raiders in Las Vegas. The cross-country trip would have been worse had it been midseason, but right out of the gate is so much better.

The Raiders are in a transition, not as noticeable as Miami's, but they are still changing. With Kirk Cousins serving as the backup for rookie first-round pick Fernando Mendoza, there are questions as to who will start the season for Las Vegas.

Miami Dolphins have perfect opportunity to ruin hometown hero Fernando Mendoza's debut

Mendoza grew up in South Florida and was a lifelong Dolphins fan. In what could be his first NFL start. Ironically, it would be against the team he rooted for all his life.

The Dolphins match up on paper well with the Raiders, but there will be storylines to pay attention to. The Raiders tried to trade Maxx Crosby this offseason and found a willing partner in the Ravens. They backed out, and the Raiders retained him.

Crosby is disruptive from the start, so it will be interesting to see how Miami's new look offensive line will handle him.

The bigger questions will be on Miami's defense, where youth will be required to stop Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders don't have a solid group of receivers, which will help a Dolphins' secondary that lacks proven corners. The Raiders do, however, have two very talented tight ends who can handle themselves: Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer.

If the Dolphins can contain Jeanty and keep the two TEs in check, they will keep enough pressure on Cousins or Mendoza to give Malik Willis and De'Von Achane time to pick apart the Raiders defense.

Miami isn't going to win many games in 2026, but getting a victory in week one would be an incredible way to kick it all off.