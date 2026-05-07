Jeff Hafley saw this Dolphins roster reality coming from the start

The Miami Dolphins roster is going to look a lot different this year than it has in the last few years. Naturally, when a regime change occurs, rosters are gutted, the cap is reduced, and there tends to be a youth movement.

Jeff Hafley spoke with Richard Sherman on his podcast and said that the Dolphins roster was going to be young. It was prophetic to say the least.

According to a new report from Ian Hartitz, the Dolphins are the youngest team in the entire NFL with an average age of 25.18. The Chiefs are next at 25.40. It may not seem like much, but when the picture is viewed in its entirety, it says a lot about where this team is heading.

Miami Dolphins are banking on a youth movement to find eventual success

If the roster is young now, it's only going to get younger when September rolls around. The Dolphins drafted 13 players and signed another 10 undrafted free agents after the draft concluded. Those additions will inevitably take roster spots from older players.

The oldest members on the Dolphins roster include four players over the age of 30.



Bradley Pinion - Punter - 31

Zane Gonzalez - Kicker - 31

Zach Sieler - DT - 30

Lonnie Johnson - Safety - 30

If you look at the Dolphins roster, you will see a lot of players over the age of 25, but most of them do not have a lot of on-field NFL experience. Those are the players who could eventually be replaced after training camp.

The four youngest players on the roster are Kadyn Proctor (20), Chris Bell (21), Chris Johnson (21), and Jordan Phillips (21). Despite the youth, Hafley has repeatedly said that he expects this team to be competitive.

"We have some vets on the roster, but with that, we will probably be one of, if not the youngest team in the NFL."

Hafley isn't too concerned about the youth movement in South Florida. He recognizes that the veterans will help, but he knows that he and his coaching staff are the ones who get to mold the younger guys into who and what they want them to be.

"Playing a lot of rookies difficult at times, but at the same time we get to develop those players. So we get a chance to teach them the way we want to do things."

Well, Hafley wasn't joking about being the youngest team in the league. How quickly they can develop will be the key to Miami finding success in the next three to four years.