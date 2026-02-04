Jeff Hafley has a lot of work to do with the Miami Dolphins, but until he can actually get his hands on the players, he has to evaluate the talent, work with his GM to fix the roster, and make his way around the NFL media events.

It's not easy to be a first-time head coach, and it's harder when you have to hit every press request. Recently, Hafley spoke with Peter Schrager about the team's 2026 season and its goals.

Dolphins fans, listen closely to your new HC Jeff Hafley: “Everything we do is to win every single game we play.”



Anyone unrealistically dreaming of a tank season in Miami is in for disappointment. No competitive coach worth a whistle is cool with losing on purpose. #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/cEH3ccBbId — Doctor Gridiron (@DrGridiron_MD) January 29, 2026

Jeff Hafley makes his intentions crystal clear, the Miami Dolphins will not tank in 2026

The Dolphins could look at adding one of the top young quarterback prospects at the 2027 NFL draft. That class is expected to be better than this year's QB bunch. The Dolphins are in a rebuild season, have one of the toughest schedules in 2026, and a first-time head coach that will inevitably hit a lot of bumps.

While speaking with Schraeger, Hafley made it clear that his team isn't about to take a dive. It's a resounding message, but also one that hits close to the vest after Brian Flores accused the Dolphins' ownership of doing in 2019, his first season as a coach.

Flores has accused the Dolphins of offering him money for every game the team lost. An apparent effort to gain the top pick in the 2020 draft. Owner Stephen Ross has consistently and emphatically denied the accusations.

Hafley's comments are making it known that he will not remotely consider doing anything but winning football games.

"Everything we do is going to be to try to win every single game we play." Jeff Hafley

It is a shame that it needs to be mentioned at all. The NFL has become such a booming business that teams annually win or lose based on the play of their quarterback, sometimes only the QB. Dolphins fans know this all too well, having gone through more than 25 starting signal callers since Dan Marino retired.

Hafley will have a full plate of problems to deal with in 2026, and the team he plays for is only a small portion of them. The roster needs to be made over, and as Hafley said, "Is this going to take a little time, sure."

The Dolphins coach knows what he needs to win; he also knows that it is unrealistic to believe it all can be fixed overnight or in one offseason, but tanking? Doesn't sound like he would be onboard if he were asked, and he shouldn't be asked.