Chris Johnson has a long way to go after disappointing Dolphins debut

It wasn't a banner debut for Miami Dolphins first-round rookie Chris Johnson. Adding to the ire of fans was the fact that the Dolphins traded up for the cornerback.

In our weekly rookie report card, we gave the CB a "C," and that was probably a bit high. He gave up two touchdowns and six receptions on 11 targets, according to Pro Football Focus ($), and made Kirk Cousins look like a Pro Bowler. But here's the thing: it's his first game, on a defense that was also starting quite a few inexperienced players.

Johnson played outside, but also played in the slot like expected. After the game, he didn't sugarcoat his performance, and that says a lot about a player who expects more from himself.

Chris Johnson knows his Miami Dolphins success starts inside himself

Jeff Hafley spoke with the media after the game and acknowledged that Johnson needs to play better, but he also appreciated the fact that Johnson didn't get down on himself and didn't quit. Like the other members of the team, Hafley said they all fought to the end.

Dante Trader knows what it's like to be a young first-year player having to start a game without the experience. Last year, Trader was in those shoes. Trader started just three games for the Dolphins last season. He gave up 15 catches on 20 targets. After the game, the sophomore safety had some good advice for his new teammate.

"Make this your worst game," Trader said.

It's not easy to step onto an NFL football field and perform at a high level in your first few games. Few, if any, rookies play well when most of the supporting cast around them are inexperienced too.

Consider Rueben Bain Jr., a popular player whom many Dolphins fans wanted at 14 when the Dolphins took Kaydn Proctor. Bain was exceptional throughout training camp. On Sunday against the Bengals, he recorded just one tackle, and it was an assist. He generated no consistent pressure on the QB. Tampa fans are not too concerned about what he will do once he gets used to the NFL level of play.

That's what Johnson faces as well. He has the tools and the talent, but he is also learning multiple positions in the secondary. It will come with time. It will be interesting to see his progression over the next several weeks.

Johnson has to get better quickly. The Dolphins face the 49ers, Chiefs, Vikings, and Bengals before their bye week.