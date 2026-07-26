Any hope for the Dolphins' secondary in 2026 rests on rookie Chris Johnson

The Miami Dolphins need rookie Chris Johnson to grow up a bit quicker as training camp gets ready to start. The rookie reported to camp last week with the rest of the first-year players, but outside factors have thrust him into a spotlight he is likely to welcome.

Johnson has already gone on record to say that he is enjoying his work with head coach and defensive play-caller Jeff Hafley. Johnson is an old-school type of football player where physicality and technique work hand-in-hand.

The Dolphins are hoping that the trade-up in round one will pay off quickly. They need it to because the cornerback unit is already thinning.

Miami Dolphins CB injuries put Chris Johnson in a position to develop quickly

The Dolphins made a couple of moves earlier this week that are reminiscent of the team's start to the 2025 camp. Three-year veteran Darrell Baker, Jr., and Storm Duck were both added to the "active/PUP" list.

The injuries won't directly impact Johnson, who is expected to become the starter on one of the two boundary positions right out of the gate. Those injuries open the door for guys like Ethan Bonner and Miles Battle, among others, to get more reps.

Johnson was widely considered one of the top three CBs in last April's draft. He was the second corner to be drafted, one of only two (Mansoor Delane) taken in the first round.

The former San Diego State standout will get his feet wet quickly. He already showed flashes of his playing style during offseason practices, but camps are different.

Johnson will take on the responsibility of being the best CB on the team's roster, if only by default. Despite having no NFL experience, the cornerback room is quite thin. Johnson will carry the weight of the secondary on his shoulders through camp and into the season.

The developmental level for Johnson is high. He is quick to react and rarely overreaches on routes. His consistency in college showed he can handle top receivers without getting caught up in the route.

If Johnson can start quickly, he may not face the No. 1 receiver on opposing teams. The Dolphins could put two players on the top receiver, which would allow Johnson to cover their No. 2 on his own. This will allow him to continue developing at a higher rate and then move to the other side.

On the other hand, Johnson has the intelligence and athleticism to prove he can take on a top WR without help. If he proves that early, the Dolphins will know they have a top CB in the making.