Chris Johnson will get shot at proving Dolphins were right to trade Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins will head to Denver in 2026. It will be the first time former Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle will face his old team, but there is more irony to this game.

With the first round pick Miami received for Waddle, they drafted cornerback Chris Johnson. In week 13, Johnson could be the guy lining up across from Waddle. It would be an epic match between two players whose only real connection is that trade.

Waddle didn't demand or even ask for trade, but he wasn't too upset when it happened either. Fans may be disappointed in the move, but it made sense for the Miami Dolphins.

Jaylen Waddle finally knows when he can settle the score against the Miami Dolphins

It might be a while before Waddle returns to South Florida as a member of the Denver Broncos. The Dolphins are playing the AFC West this year. They won't play that division again for three more seasons. If the Broncos continue to finish in the top two spots in the West, chances are the Dolphins won't win enough games to match up in any season before then.

The trade of Waddle was amicable. It was good for him to get to a team that is competing, but he now has a date on the calendar to circle.

Waddle's departure was one of the biggest storylines of the Dolphins' offseason. They landed Johnson in that trade as well as wide receiver Chris Bell, and thanks to the 4th round swap of selections, Miami also added edge rusher, Trey Moore.

No matter what, this game will be interesting if for no other reason than those two players.

Waddle was the Dolphins' prized draft pick in 2021. He made an immediate impact in Miami's offense, but he had a problem staying healthy for an entire season. Most of his injuries were minor, but he did miss time.

Now, we will get to see if he can be the finishing piece for a strong Broncos team, or if he will be just another good-not-great pass catcher on a team full of that type of player.