Broncos fans will learn hard Jaylen Waddle truth that Dolphins' fans already know

The NFL world was rocked with a blockbuster trade that sent Miami Dolphins star WR to the Denver Broncos. Needless to say, Denver fans are excited about the possibilities.

Miami will receive the 30th overall pick in next April's draft, along with a 3rd round pick, and a swap of fourth-round selections. It's a big haul for Dolphins' Jon-Eric Sullivan. You would think Dolphins fans would be upset with the move, but most are not.

That is something Broncos fans need to pay attention to because they are about to find out what their executives just spent draft capital on.

Dolphins fans can only smile at the haul Jon-Eric Sullivan received for an elite number two receiver

There is no reason to speak ill of Waddle. He is a fantastic player, but he was never truly a number one receiver. Even after Tyreek Hill went out for the season, Waddle didn't pick up the slack like you would expect a number one receiver to do.

Waddle had a respectable 64 receptions last year, but those are far from what elite-level number one wideouts produce. He was targeted 100 times. Waddle wasn't even the top receiver for the Dolphins last season. That was De'Von Achane, who posted three more receptions.

Denver fans will point out that Miami's offense struggled all year, but even before last season, Waddle was putting up good statistics, but he was always in the shadow of Hill, even when Hill wasn't on the field.

When Waddle received his contract extension in 2024, it was widely criticized as another Chris Grier overpay. That continues to look like the case now. In 2024, Waddle appeared in 15 games while missing two due to injury.

That year, after signing his contract, his production dipped on the field. He caught just 58 passes while Jonnu Smith led the team with 88. His 744 yards receiving were third on the team behind Smith and Hill. These, again, are not WR1-type statistics.

From dropped passes at ill-advised times to minor injuries that have cost him six games over the last three seasons, the Dolphins look to be the early winners in this trade.

There is a lot to like about Waddle, and the Broncos will get a weapon, but any Denver fan who believes they just got a legit number-one receiver will be disappointed. The Broncos are giving up good draft capital for a guy who would be the number two receiver on most of the other NFL teams.