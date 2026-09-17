Chop Robinson lands on Dolphins' injury report following a disappointing Week 1

The Miami Dolphins are going to play a tough game against the 49ers on Sunday, and they may be doing it without their best edge rusher. It's not an ideal situation for a team looking to take a step forward. Chop Robinson didn't have a good game against the Raiders, and now he may not be available against the 49ers.

While it's unclear when or how Robinson got injured, he is now listed day-to-day after being placed in the concussion protocol. ON Wednesday, the Dolphins listed him as limited.

Robinson isn't ruled out for Sunday yet; it will depend on the independent NFL doctors who need to clear him to play. The Dolphins haven't commented on his status for the weekend yet.

Chop Robinson, in concussion protocol, was limited today at Dolphins practice in Napa. Only offensive or defensive starter who didn't practice fully — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 16, 2026

Chop Robinson enters concussion protocol as Miami Dolphins prepare for the 49ers

The news for Miami and Robinson isn't good, at least not yet. If he is cleared to play, we will know it was a minor issue. The fact that he practiced at all is a good sign for now.

The Dolphins have six players on their injury list, but only Ronnie Harrison Jr. didn't practice on Wednesday. Harrison has a hamstring issue, but it isn't expected to be a long-term issue.

In addition to those two, Miami is taking it easy with long snapper Tucker Addington, who suffered a shoulder injury last week. He was able to return to the game. Seydou Traore was limited and is listed as having a thumb and Achilles issue. Dante Trader (hamstring) and Malik Willis (toe) were both full participants in practice this week.

For the 49ers, it's a laundry list of players. 11 players landed on their injury report, but it is misleading, as the NFL requires teams to list players who are given a day off. Nick Bosa, Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw, and Trent Williams were all given a rest day.

De'Zhaun Stribling is dealing with an ankle issue and may not be available this week. The rest of the players were limited, but should be ready for Sunday unless Thursday's report changes.

The Dolphins are in a precarious position heading into their second game of the season, and second in the West. Miami won't be favored to win many games, but fans are hoping to see week-to-week improvements. They will return for their home opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in week three.

Jeff Hafley spoke this week about the play of his pass rushers, saying, "They need to be more violent." He isn't wrong. Miami wasn't able to generate much of an outside pass rush against the Raiders last week.