Miami Dolphins 2027 NFL Draft Big Board: 30 prospects to watch as CFB kicks off

Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan tore the roster down to its studs this offseason, starting a full-scale rebuild that could take years. He'll start building it back up next year, and the 2027 NFL Draft will be his best tool in doing so.

As the 2026 college football season kicks off this weekend, Sullivan's scouting staff will be scouring tape in hopes of finding the superstar prospects who will help Miami rise from the ashes. Luckily, the upcoming class is full of elite talent at multiple positions.

We've ranked 30 prospects for fans to keep an eye on this college football season. It's important to note that this isn't a general prospect ranking, but rather a functional big board based on the Dolphins' own needs and fits. Of course, Jeff Hafley's team could use upgrades at almost any position.

Miami Dolphins 2027 NFL Draft: Preseason Big Board

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

30. Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State QB

Unless Malik Willis proves his doubters wrong this year, the Dolphins will be looking for their quarterback of the future. If they don't manage to take one of the top few passers in the class, Mestemaker is a strong option in the mid-first round. He has risen quickly in college football's ranks.

29. Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson WR

Miami will undoubtedly look for another wide receiver next offseason, even if Chris Bell and Caleb Douglas exceed expectations in their rookie seasons. Clemson's Wesco Jr. is a speedy deep threat with the athletic profile to expand his usage.

28. Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama WR

Coleman-Williams has all of the talent necessary to be a top-ten pick, but he has lacked the consistency that franchises look for. Still, the talent is worth taking a chance on outside of the top 20 picks.

27. Justin Scott, Miami DT

Defensive tackle may not be the biggest need on the Dolphins' roster, but the 2027 class is full of prospects who could help bolster the defensive front. The Hurricanes have a pair of them on the interior. Scott is impactful against both the run and the pass.

26. LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina QB

South Carolina is still waiting on Sellers to make the most of his physical tools. The quarterback is as strong as an ox and can shrug off pass rushers with ease, but he needs to find consistency with improved surroundings in 2026.

25. Ahmad Moten Sr., Miami DT

The other half of Miami's defensive tackle duo, Moten Sr., can play as either a nose tackle or a three-technique defensive tackle. His quick feet and large frame pose problems for opposing offensive linemen.

24. Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama EDGE

If the Dolphins look to add to their pass rush, Pierre is a good option. He's the next man up in Alabama's edge defender pipeline and has enough burst off the line of scrimmage to get scouts excited about his potential.

23. Kelley Jones, Mississippi State CB

At 6'4", Jones has the frame and athleticism to be the Dolphins' No. 1 outside cornerback. He's dominant in man coverage and surprisingly agile for a defender of his size.

22. Zabien Brown, Alabama CB

Alabama's Brown has the speed to keep up with any wide receiver in the NFL. His technique can be inconsistent, but he can develop into a true CB1 in the NFL. Brown would be a solid fit in Hafley's defense.

21. KJ Bolden, Georgia S

The Dolphins have a pressing need at safety, and Bolden is one of the only first-round prospects at the position in the upcoming class. The Georgia prospect can hold up as a deep safety or as a box defender.

Pass-catchers dominate Dolphins' 2027 Draft first-round outlook

Oregon tight end Jamari Johnson celebrates a touchdown | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

20. Omarion Miller, Arizona State WR

Miller is a classic "X" receiver. He lives outside the numbers, dominates in contested catch situations, and levels up his game when he gets into the red zone. If he can improve his route-running technique, he'll be an enticing prospect.

19. Trevor Goosby, Texas OT

This ranking might be the clearest case of a Dolphins-specific filter. Goosby will likely come off the board inside the top ten picks, and the Dolphins don't have a glaring need on the offensive line. Still, his talent as a pass blocker makes him impossible to ignore.

18. Will Echoles, Ole Miss DT

Echoles has the talent and physical presence to be the anchor of Miami's defense. He's dominant against the run and had solid pass-rushing production for Ole Miss last season. This is another player whom the Dolphins may not value as highly as the rest of the league, though.

17. Jamari Johnson, Oregon TE

Greg Dulcich isn't a long-term answer at tight end. Johnson could be, as his combination of size and athleticism makes him one of the top tight end prospects in this class. In an increased role with Kenyon Sadiq out of the picture, the Oregon star could see a major rise this year.

16. Nick Marsh, Indiana WR

Not to spoil the rest of the list, but Marsh won't be the only Indiana receiver included. The Hoosiers have multiple talented pass catchers, and the Michigan State transfer could emerge as the best of the group. He's a deep threat with dynamic ability after the catch.

15. Ashton Hampton, Clemson CB

Hampton is one of the strongest zone coverage cornerbacks in the class. The Clemson product may not have ideal interception numbers, but he rarely gives up explosive plays and brings physicality against the run.

14. CJ Carr, Notre Dame QB

Carr doesn't have the elite arm strength of a typical top-five draft pick. Still, he's accurate at all levels of the field and shows the processing skills to diagnose NFL defenses.

13. David Stone, Oklahoma DT

Stone may be the best run-defending defensive tackle in the class. He can take on double teams with ease and often disrupts the pocket with his surprising acceleration off the line of scrimmage.

12. Trey'Dez Green, LSU TE

Green is one of the most physically gifted players in this class. He's six-foot-seven and has the speed to outpace safeties down the field. He's limited as a blocker but has the tools to be a primary target in the NFL.

11. Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia CB

Robinson IV would be the top cornerback prospect in plenty of other draft classes. Unfortunately for him, this class carries one of the best prospects at the position in recent history. Robinson IV's versatility in man and zone coverage makes him a solid option for the Dolphins.

Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith tops Dolphins' top 10 2027 draft prospects

Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith celebrates a touchdown | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

10. Colin Simmons, Texas EDGE

Chop Robinson needs to show real growth for the Dolphins this season. If he doesn't, Miami may look to add another explosive edge rusher next year. Simmons has been incredibly productive for Texas over the last two seasons and has elite burst off the line of scrimmage.

9. Darian Mensah, Miami QB

Like Carr, Mensah's arm is limited compared to the top QBs in this class. But he may be the most accurate passer in the group. He'll be the next in the Hurricanes' line of quarterback transfers to see a rise in production.

8. Charlie Becker, Indiana WR

Becker emerged as a contested catch winner during Indiana's championship run. The Hoosiers' star has a chance to be much more, as his route running is surprisingly refined for a player of his size. He would be worth a top-ten pick for the Dolphins.

7. Dylan Stewart, South Carolina EDGE

While Simmons has been more productive, Stewart has the clearest set of traits of any edge rusher in the class. He's explosive off the line of scrimmage and can bend around offensive tackles to threaten the quarterback.

6. A'Mauri Washington, Oregon DT

Washington likely would have been a top-40 pick if he had entered the 2026 draft. He returned for another year at Oregon and could see his stock rise into the top ten by the offseason. He combines a strong anchor with impressive burst to overpower interior offensive linemen.

5. Cam Coleman, Texas WR

Coleman should see a major increase in production after transferring from Auburn to Texas. He's another "X" receiver with dynamic athleticism and a wide catch radius. Coleman would make any Dolphins quarterback look better.

4. Leonard Moore, Notre Dame CB

Moore was the best cornerback in college football last season, but he wasn't eligible for the draft yet. He's as complete a cornerback prospect as we've seen in years and could immediately reach elite territory at the position when he joins the league.

3. Dante Moore, Oregon QB

Moore passed up the chance to be a top-five pick in the 2026 class to play another season at Oregon. He's accurate at all three levels of the field and has the arm strength to drive the ball into tight windows.

2. Arch Manning, Texas QB

Manning and Moore lead the race for the top QB spot in the class in the early going. The Texas star improved dramatically late in the 2025 season, shutting down the "overrated" claims that were rained down on him after a slow start.

1. Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State WR

In the best possible scenario, Willis proves that he can be Miami's quarterback of the future, but the Dolphins still finish with a record that gives them a top-five pick. In that case, Smith is the ideal fit. The Ohio State wideout has been the best receiver in college football for years. As overused as the term "generational" has become in scouting, it applies to Smith.