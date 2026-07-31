Greg Dulcich is already giving the Dolphins a reason to extend him beyond 2026

The Miami Dolphins' biggest roster problems have centered on their secondary, their edge rushing ability, their wide receivers, and even at tight end. But Greg Dulcich is giving fans a reason to think the TE room is going to be just fine.

It's been two days of training camp practices. Jeff Hafley said that he isn't going to praise or call out a player after two practices, but as fans, we can call it out. Dulcich is setting the kind of tone that climbs the vine to a general manager's office.

Greg on the go 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/8apzvnOAL6 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 30, 2026

Greg Dulcich is making the Miami Dolphins tight end room look much better than it did on paper

Dolphins fans can't wait to see what Will Kacmarek and Seydou Traore will bring to the roster. There is a developmental process that tight ends go through when they enter the NFL. It's one of the toughest positions to learn. The blocking schemes, pass routes, defensive reads, and just being a young player make it all difficult. Luckily for the Dolphins, they have Dulcich.

In two practices, Dulcich has been consistently good, maybe even better than good. He has proven he is reliable, and his connection and timing with quarterback Malik Willis are quite noticeable.

The Dolphins' receiving group is a question mark. It will be until Bobby Slowik and Jeff Hafley determine the starters, but even then, there will be questions about who will become the primary target for Willis. At this point, it's going to be Dulcich.

The tight end is on a one-year contract, but if his practice consistency continues at this level, Jon-Eric Sullivan may want to lock him down for another year before he breaks out in 2026 and can command more.

Fans may want to see a big name signed during free agency next year, but why spend the money on an outsider? If Dulcich takes the next step, there is no reason to pass him over for someone else. Besides, there is room for two tight ends on a roster.

For the Dolphins, it would be a perfect situation. Dulcich and a potential free agent would form a solid two-tight-end set while the rookie continues to develop. That's down the road, however. The Dolphins need to get better now.

Ben Sims is already having a better camp than expected, but he is still on the outside of what could be a four-man unit.

For now, Dulcich is stealing the TE show, but the two rookies will get their chance to shine soon as well.