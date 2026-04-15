Greg Dulcich says what Dolphins have wanted to hear about Jeff Hafley

The Miami Dolphins are starting to feel different. It's been a long time since there has been a real change. Not a coaching change, not a quarterback change, but a philosophical change that both the GM and the HC are aligned in.

So far, Dolphins fans have only heard what Jon-Eric Sullivan and Jeff Hafley are selling us. Positive vibes with a high work ethic. Crisp messages about finding football players who love to play football. They talk about culture change, ah yes, they do indeed say the words.

Fans can easily be swayed by what a coach spills in an introduction interview. Brian Flores was no-nonsense, while Mike McDaniel chimed in from a plane, "How can you not be excited!" Hafley is not that guy; he isn't rah-rah. His message seems different, but while fans can be given the sugar, what do the players think? Greg Dulcich is going all in.

Jeff Hafley has the Miami Dolphins players ready to jump through walls

Dulcich met with the media on Tuesday and was asked about the impressions he has of his new head coach. His reply doesn't seem to be an opinion shared by just him, and fans should be excited that the players are buying in as well.

“Coach Haf is dialed in." He said, “He’s got high standards and I think that’s what you want especially when you get a new coach. Everyone has so far bought in, and the challenge is living up to that standard every single week.”

Living up to the standards, what a novel concept. Hafley is attacking the team like he has attacked the Dolphins fanbase. He is taking a no-BS approach, but letting them know that if they want to be better, be the best, then they are the ones who have to change their own narrative.

Dulcich on whether the Dolphins are rebuilding: “We know we’re a young team … I think everyone’s kind of checked their ego at the door.” — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) April 14, 2026

Hafley isn't new to any of this. His approach is not his idea; there is no magical potion or wand to wave. The Dolphins HC is simply working to put into place that which has existed in Green Bay for decades, a proven system that players can buy into.

Will it work? That's what remains to be seen. Over the next year and possibly two, the Dolphins will see who is buying into what they are preaching and which players are not. The latter will inevitably be gone.

The fact that Hafley has these men already perked up is a good start, let's hope it continues.