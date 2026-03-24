Jamaree Salyer confirms what Dolphins fans have believed since Jeff Hafley arrived

When Jon-Eric Sullivan joined the Miami Dolphins, he preached competition and culture change. Fans have heard that rhetoric every offseason during Chris Grier's nine seasons. In fact, they have heard it every year since Stephen Ross bought the team.

Jeff Hafley arrived in Miami and said the same thing. Not a surprise given the fact that he is part of that Green Bay culture shift. It's easy to hear it, but a lot harder for fans to believe it. When a player says it, especially a free agent addition that could have gone anywhere, it carries more weight.

🎥 Jamaree Salyer on signing for the Miami Dolphins: "[Miami] just seemed like a breeding ground for competition and opportunity... [Dolphins] have a number of different openings, so I'm excited to just be able to go and compete." (@MiamiDolphins) #PhinsUp pic.twitter.com/zOssQswZeV — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) March 23, 2026

Miami Dolphins are already breeding competition and no one has taken the field yet

Both Salyer and free agent receiver Jalen Tolbert spoke with the media this week, and both came away saying the same things. They have been told to expect competition for a starting role, and that this team is not, despite popular opinion, rebuilding.

That has been a sticking point for fans. The Dolphins say they are not rebuilding, but the trades of Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jaylen Waddle say otherwise. The Dolphins say they will compete this year from the start, but cutting Bradley Chubb, Alec Ingold, Tyreek Hill, and Tua Tagovailoa all point to that not being the case.

Miami is rebuilding, and both Sullivan and Hafley can say they are not. What they are really saying is that they are not "tanking." Fans can agree on that.

"It seems this is a breeding ground for competition and opportunity. That's what drew me here. I want to go and compete. " Jamaree Salyer

If he was hoping for competition, he will get it, but his climb to a starting guard spot may not be all that difficult. The Dolphins will add line help in the draft at some point, but the real competition for Salyer is Jonah Savaiinaea. The second-year guard struggled throughout his rookie season in 2025. If Salyer is forced into a competition against him, he should be able to win.

Salyer can play up and down the offensive line. A valuable trait that Sullivan has spoken about. Now he will get the chance to prove he can not only win the starting job, but make a difference on an offense that desperately needs to get better up front.