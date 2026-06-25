Dolphins' passing game hopes may rest too heavily on Greg Dulcich

The Miami Dolphins are looking like an enigma this upcoming season. There are a lot of questions that fans will have to wait to get answered. Can head coach Jeff Hafley ignite a fire under his young roster that leads them to perform above expectations? How will he handle the situation if he can't?

The Dolphins have the second-toughest schedule this season, but that isn't what is going to hold the team down. The young roster will eventually cost Miami games. One reason is crystal clear. To win games, you have to score points (brilliant, I know).

This brings us to Malik Willis, De'Von Achane, and, unfortunately, Greg Dulcich. Dulcich will be the best tight end on Miami's roster, and it won't be close. The problem, however, is that he could also lead the team in receptions. That is a tough place to be for an NFL offense.

Miami Dolphins can't afford to make Greg Dulcich the focal point of their passing game

When you have a team like the Chiefs or even the Raiders, where you have top pass-catchers in the TE position, you feed them the ball. When you are a team that is rebuilding its roster, you have to spread it around.

Dulcich is going to be a hard target for Willis to pass on. In the early weeks, the Dolphins will more than likely use Dulcich as the check-down receiver when they are not going to Achane out of the backfield. The problems will begin when Willis starts to look immediately at him.

Miami won't win games by feeding the ball to Dulcich in the air. They have to get the ball in the hands of other receivers. It's the only way defenses won't stack the box to take away their run. Dulcich won't do that alone.

The tight end is primed to have a fantastic season. If he finishes top three in team receptions, the Dolphins are doing something good, but if he and Achane sit at the top, it means the entirety of the WR room failed.

Dulcich will probably be the third player on the offense that fans will watch closely. He could be one of the most exciting players on that side behind Achane and Willis, but if the Dolphins are going to win or compete all season long, they can't rely on Dulcich to be the go-to. It will become far too predictable.