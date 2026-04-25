Arch Manning leaves Dolphins with a huge decision in latest 2027 mock draft

Jeff Hafley has yet to coach a single game in 2026, but the state of the Miami Dolphins roster already has many draft experts predicting a top-three draft position in 2027.

The 2026 NFL Draft will enter its third day on Saturday night, but one far too early mock draft is predicting disaster on the field, but an incredible opportunity off of it.

Nicholas Rome of Saturday Blitz released his first 2027 NFL mock draft. That isn't surprising, as 2027's draft will be a focus when the 2026 draft ends. He has the Dolphins in an enviable position, number one.

Miami Dolphins' could land the top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft where QB will reign supreme

The Dolphins don't view Malik Willis as a bridge quarterback. His three-year contract says he is the franchise, at least for now. Jon-Eric Sullivan is going to be tested next year as the Dolphins are widely projected to be one of the worst teams in 2026. Miami and Arizona are the early favorites to land the coveted number one overall pick in 2027.

Quarterbacks are expected to rule the draft on day one. Arch Manning is considered the prize of the draft, but Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Oregon's Dante Moore, and Notre Dame's C.J. Carr are also possibilities.

Sullivan could have to decide if Manning is the right quarterback to lead his team. He wouldn't start immediately, maybe not in his first two seasons. The Packers are no strangers to drafting quarterbacks in the first round and then having them sit behind a starter.

Manning is the name that everyone talks about, but if the Dolphins don't see on tape what his name carries, they could seriously consider trading out of the first pick.

Number one overall picks carry large returns in trade value. Typically, at least two first-round picks and day two selections to go with it. It would be a bold move for the Dolphins to have Manning in their grasp, but trade to gain more. It will come down to whether or not Sullivan has a better option in mind.

The Dolphins are going to be a popular choice throughout the 2027 mocks to have the first overall pick. It's not surprising that Rome has them taking the Texas QB, but nothing, including Sullivan's vision, can be discounted, especially while the 2026 draft is still in progress.