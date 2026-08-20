PFF may regret tabbing Kenneth Grant as a breakout candidate for Dolphins

Despite the 2026 season expected to be a trying one for the Miami Dolphins, there is a lot to be excited about as fans regarding the direction of the team. Under a new regime, with a new head coach and quarterback under center, there's a toughness amongst players that the fan base hasn't seen in quite some time.

The majority of the excitement has stemmed from Miami's rookie class, with Caleb Douglas already proving his doubters wrong, Kevin Coleman Jr. having a fantastic training camp, and Will Kacmarek already showing that he belongs, amongst others. Regardless of how they transition to the regular season, though, the rookies can essentially be given a pass. It's the Dolphins' second- and third-year players, however, who should be more closely evaluated in 2026.

Outside of the fact that it's because they have NFL experience under their belts already, expectations from these younger veterans will be closely analyzed for the simple reason that this regime did not draft them. For some of these types, like Jonah Savaiinaea and Chop Robinson, the message is loud and clear, and they've met or exceeded expectations to this point. Yet, for 2025 first-rounder Kenneth Grant, there continues to be a long road ahead before this coaching staff starts trusting in him.

Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped one outlet from putting its faith in the second-year defensive tackle out of Michigan.

PFF names Kenneth Grant the Dolphins' most likely 2026 breakout candidate

Grant was not a popular pick among the Dolphins' faithful in 2025 when Miami used the 13th overall selection to take him, especially when tight end Tyler Warren went one spot later to the Indianapolis Colts. Grant's selection didn't necessarily receive the level of criticism that Douglas' pick did this past April, but the former Texas Tech WR is already having doubters eat their words before Miami's first regular-season game.

Yet, the former Michigan DT had a subpar rookie season, with a quiet training camp to boot. In fact, when the Dolphins released their initial depth chart just over a week ago, they listed Grant OR Jordan Phillips, whom Miami drafted in the fifth round of 2025, as the starter, signaling the former is on thin ice to lead the interior. Now that Grant is dealing with an undisclosed injury, Zeek Biggers, Miami's seventh-round selection from a year ago, has an opportunity to step up in his place.

Despite all of that, Pro Football Focus is putting its faith in Grant to not only bounce back but to have a breakout season as well. In naming their 2026 breakout candidates for all NFL teams, PFF listed Grant for Miami, noting that although he "endured a rough start to his NFL career...he steadily improved as the year went on."

PFF's Gordon McGuinness highlighted Grant's 62.0 PFF grade from Week 6 on ranking third among 14 rookie interior DL who played at least 200 snaps in that span. No disrespect to McGuinness, but that stat reads similarly to a wild one you might see in baseball, like, "so and so player had the most home runs on Tuesdays in September from the inside plate while batting left-handed."

McGuinness added that, "With a full NFL offseason under his belt, expect Grant to continue that upward trajectory in 2026." I appreciate that optimism from the PFF analyst, but Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley has already labeled Grant week-to-week with his latest injury. Hafley also called DT Zach Sieler week-to-week with his injury, but added there's no doubt he'll be ready for Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. He said no such thing, though, when it came to Grant.

I'd love for McGuinness to be right and for me to eat my own words by the end of the season, but at this point in time, I don't see it. Before his injury, Grant had had a relatively quiet training camp, with Phillips and even Biggers receiving higher praise. In truth, if their draft positions were switched last season, and it was Phillips who was taken in Round 1 and Grant in the fifth, it wouldn't even be a competition.

Assuming both players were playing at their current levels, Phillips would be running away with the starting job, and Grant would be more in competition with Biggers for the backup role than anything else.

Hopefully, Grant can get healthy soon and turn it around just as quickly. The Dolphins would hate to see the waste of a first-round pick, but this regime isn't going to wait around for him to prove his worth -- especially when they weren't the ones who selected him. And thus far, Grant just hasn't proven it.