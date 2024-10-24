2 teams Dolphins should trade Tyreek Hill to before deadline (even if they won't)
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins don't want to move Tyreek Hill, and Hill doesn't want to be moved. This is a movie NFL fans have seen before. Out of nowhere, what if Hill will gets traded? Miami says adamantly they will not, but if they had a change of heart, what might that deal look like?
The national media continues to bring up Hill's name as a possible trade option for the Dolphins. It makes sense when you think about it. The Dolphins have two wins, they have holes needing to be filled, Hill's contract isn't hard to move, and it might be time for Jaylen Waddle to step up.
Moving Hill makes a lot of business sense, but the offer has to be good for Miami. No, it has to be great for the Dolphins. Of course, you also have to have a trade partner. One trade partner, the Chiefs, found their new WR on Wednesday when they traded for DeAndre Hopkins. So, which other options are out there?
Tyreek Hill in San Francisco red
Deebo Samuel has pneumonia and Brandon Aiyuk is done for the year. Samuel will be back, but the 49ers will rely on Jauan Jennings and rookie Ricky Pearsall to fill the void left by Aiyuk. That's a tall order to ask of anyone.
Hill could easily step into a system similar to what the Dolphins are currently running. It would be a smooth transition, and the 49ers are never afraid to move draft capital to build their roster. Last week, they were embarrassed by the Chiefs. With the team hurting at receiver, Hill makes sense to pursue.
Tampa Bay should call Miami ASAP for Tyreek Hill
Mike Evans will be out for a while with a hamstring injury, but imagine Baker Mayfield moving around the pocket to create time and Hill moving around downfield. That is what Hill would give Mayfield and the Buccaneers.
Tampa makes a lot of sense and it keeps Hill in Florida. Tampa has the team to challenge for a deep playoff run and Hill would give them a boost to make it happen. Could a Hill/Mayfield combination lead to a Super Bowl? With Chris Godwin out for the year, the Bucs need help fast.
The Dolphins' best option is to retain Tyreek Hill
It may seem like we are advocating for a trade. That isn't entirely accurate and honestly, I wouldn't care what he brought to another team because it isn't the Dolphins. That being said, if any team called about him, I would consider their offer before hanging up.
Miami's next two weeks are critical for the 2024 season and as the roster is today, there isn't a lot to build toward next year. Miami doesn't have a lot of stud players that are up and coming and awaiting an opportunity. They have a lot of players they hope will become contributors. That doesn't set them up well for the future.
If Tua Tagovailoa and Hill can get things back on track, the Dolphins will not give into the temptation to move him. However, if Tua's return doesn't yield results in the next couple of weeks, maybe they will answer the phone.