A new potential Tyreek Hill trade destination has emerged after Week 7
While there is hope that Tua Tagovailoa's return can help the Miami Dolphins get back into the AFC playoff race, nothing is guaranteed.
Mike McDaniel's team has little margin for error between now and the end of the regular season, and a loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8 would be devastating. The Dolphins are 2-4 and desperately need a victory. The AFC East race might already be over, so a wild-card berth is Miami's only realistic path to the postseason.
What if the Dolphins lose to the Cardinals? The Buffalo Bills would then get a chance to finish them off in Week 9.
Then what? GM Chris Grier would need to consider his options, which could potentially mean trading star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Another potential landing spot has emerged after Monday Night Football.
Trading Tyreek Hill to Buccaneers could make sense for Dolphins
Hill has plenty of history with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, dating back to his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. Could he join them?
The Buccaneers suffered a brutal loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night, not just because of the result of the game, but also because they lost star wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin to injury. Evans may only miss a few weeks, but Godwin suffered a season-ending injury.
Baker Mayfield has made an outstanding start to the season, and the Buccaneers have the chance to make another playoff run. Losing Godwin hurts, especially after he caught 43 passes for 511 yards and five touchdowns in the opening six games. Adding Hill to pair with Evans (when he is healthy) could become an unstoppable combination for Mayfield.
If the Dolphins fall out of playoff contention, they should consider their options. Hill is 30, and Miami may be able to land a premium draft pick in return.
Hill previously shut down the trade rumors, but the Dolphins could turn to the future if their season continues to trend in the wrong direction.
And trading Hill to the NFC is a far more favorable option than allowing him to go back to the Kansas City Chiefs...