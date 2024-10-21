Tua Tagovailoa's return offers legitimate hope to turn Dolphins' season around
By Ryan Heckman
We are now five weeks removed from the Miami Dolphins watching starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa go down with another concussion.
Over the last month and a half, we've seen, heard and read plenty of opinions and countless updates on the matter. One thing has remained since the date of injury, though, and that's the fact that Tua desires to return to the football field. And, we've been very close to seeing that happen.
On Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel offered Dolphins fans more than just a glimpse of hope when he announced the team has designated Tua to return from injured reserve.
This now opens his practice window and, if he passes concussion protocol, he should end up making a triumphant return in Week 8 versus the Arizona Cardinals.
Tua Tagovailoa can very realistically bring the Dolphins back into the playoff picture
If Tua does, indeed, return to play against the Cardinals in Week 8, then the Dolphins should have a completely different viewpoint on the season. This fan base has struggled to watch Miami lose four of five, currently sitting at a record of 2-4 on the year.
If the playoffs began today, of course the Dolphins are well out of contention and wouldn't make it in. But, thanks to an early bye coming in the middle of Tua's recovery, Miami is set up for best-case scenario right now. 2-4 is not a death sentence by any means, especially when their schedule is set to soften for Tua's return.
Check out the Cardinals' next five games:
- Week 8: vs. Arizona Cardinals (2-4)
- Week 9: at Buffalo Bills (5-2)
- Week 10: at Los Angeles Rams (2-4)
- Week 11: vs. Las Vegas Raiders (2-5)
- Week 12: vs. New England Patriots (1-6)
If Tua is back and returns to proper form, there is absolutely no reason why Miami wouldn't go 4-1 in their next five games. It might sound crazy with the way we've seen them playing as of late, but the Dolphins have as favorable a schedule as you could ask for following Tua's coming back.
The Cardinals, Rams, Raiders and Patriots have a combined record of 7-19 at the moment. With Tua under center, the Dolphins should be a better team than all four of those squads.
Let's say the Dolphins do go 4-1 over their next five, bringing their record to 6-5 on the season. That puts them right back into the thick of the playoff race before the schedule gets tougher. Hopefully, by then, Tua and the Dolphins have hit a groove because they'll face the Packers, Jets, Texans and 49ers over their next four.
While the Jets aren't necessarily frightening, at the moment, their season is also on the brink and, if Aaron Rodgers and company turn things around, that could be a monumental matchup; not only that matchup, but the Week 18 contest between the two teams.
Could the very last playoff berth, in the AFC, come down to the Dolphins and Jets? Oh, boy. That would be something.