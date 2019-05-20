What a difference a year makes: Miami Dolphins talk May 2018
By Brian Miller
We are nearing the end of May and the Miami Dolphins are hosting their second mini-camp this week but what were we talking about in 2018 at this time?
Sometimes, even for a team like the Miami Dolphins, a year can make a big difference in how things shape up and turn out. Last year no one was talking about a complete rebuild but Adam Gase was, according to some, entering a critical year.
Here are some of the headlines we talked about this time last year and how well or poorly they have aged.
Ryan Tannehill returns to practice.
That’s right, it was a year ago that the biggest news was a video of Ryan Tannehill running out on to the practice field without a knee brace. It was supposed to a big return for the quarterback who missed the previous season after having his knee surgically repaired. Fans expected a return to the 2016 Tannehill and playoff talk was ramping up.
A year later
Ryan Tannehill and Adam Gase are both gone. In fact the Dolphins wanted Tannehill out so bad they agreed to pay a portion of his salary to facilitate a trade to the Tennessee Titans.
Expectations for a very good offense
The Miami Dolphins were going to have a much better offense in 2018. Tannehill was back and Adam Gase had obtained players that fit his “culture” vision. Josh Sitton was a big-time free agent addition that was going to open up the offense. The Dolphins were heading in the right direction and the offense was finally going to be explosive!
A year later
The Dolphins offense imploded. Sitton was injured in week two and spent the rest of the year on IR. Center Daniel Kilgore wasn’t able to replace Mike Pouncey. Kilgore went on IR and Mike Pouncey went to the Pro Bowl with the Chargers.
We ranked the Dolphins coaches through history
We asked a simple question last May. Where does Adam Gase rank among Miami Dolphins all-time coaches? We acknowledged that there was a lot of shade being thrown at Gase by the fans last year but we expected the season to be much better. In fact, to give away the spoiler, Gase was ranked 4th. Doubt that comes close being the case now.
A year later
Adam Gase was fired and after he was the talk about his time in Miami suddenly came to light. There were a lot of people in the know that viewed Gase as a know it all type who thought he was smarter than everyone else. Now, Gase is with the New York Jets and has already managed to get the GM fired and take control of team entirely.
Stephen Ross didn’t like the draft last year
Shortly after the NFL Draft concluded a year ago in April, reports began to surface in early May that Stephen Ross was not thrilled with the Dolphins approach to the draft. Ross apparently wanted to trade back since a quarterback wasn’t available. The Cardinals had jumped one spot ahead of Miami to take Josh Rosen.
Miami beat writers reported that Ross was not on board with Minkah Fitzpatrick.
A year later
Ross may not have been happy with the first round last year but Fitzpatrick turned out to be a pretty high-character player on and off the field. He continues to improve and should be a lynchpin for the Dolphins for quite a while. Add to this the fact that Miami managed to land Josh Rosen with a 2nd round draft pick this past April and Ross is probably pretty happy things worked out they way the did.