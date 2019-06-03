Miami Dolphins should be trying to trade Reshad Jones
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may or may not be trying to trade Reshad Jones but if they are not working the phones, they should be.
It may not be a popular opinion among Miami Dolphins but the days of Reshad Jones in Miami should be coming to an end before the start of the 2019 season if at all possible.
According to a report by Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald on Sunday, the Dolphins may be looking to trade the long-time safety if they can get the compensation they feel is appropriate. That compensation may only be a mid to late round draft pick and the Dolphins will likely have to pick up some of the guaranteed portions of this year’s cap hit.
And I am o.k. with that.
Reshad Jones is the 2nd longest tenured Miami Dolphins player and the longest tenured draft pick. He worked his way into a starting job after being a mid-round draft pick. He earned his extension but with shoulder issues starting to creep in and a bloated salary cap, it is time to move on from a player that clearly is no longer in the long-term plans of the team.
Getting any compensation for Jones would be good for the Dolphins who are trying to gain more selections in the 2020 NFL draft. If they can’t trade him they will likely release him next off-season which would net them nothing in return. Getting something makes sense.
His production on the field would not be hard to make up. Minkah Fitzpatrick is likely to see a lot more time at one of the two safety spots and T.J. McDonald can slide into Jone’s role. There may not be value for Jones right now and typically during this part of the off-season, there is rarely trades between teams. Once the training camps begin that could change.
Given the shoulder issues with Jones, the salary cap situation and contract, the lack of participation with the voluntary mini-camps that many have no problem with, Jones is a player that is on his last year with the Dolphins. If they can move him, great, it is a bonus. If they can’t, he will play out in 2019 and be released next off-season. Either way, his days in Miami have an expiration date.
It will be a tough decision as Jones has played very well for the Dolphins over the years but it is time to move on, especially given the youth movement and re-build that Jones will not be a part of.