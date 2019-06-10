2018 Miami Dolphins David Fales signs leaving Osweiler only FA
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins 2018 quartet of quarterbacks are all gone and only Brock Osweiler remains an NFL free agent searching for a team.
On Monday, quarterback David Fales signed a free agent deal to join the Detroit Lions where he will compete for potentially the third quarterback spot. He joins his former Miami Dolphins teammates who have found new homes in 2019.
Last years starter, Ryan Tannehill, was traded this off-season to the Tennessee Titans for a future draft pick. Miami paid some of his guaranteed contract to facilitate the trade.
Earlier this off-season the New York Jets and Adam Gase signed Luke Falk to a deal where he too will compete for a roster spot. Gase is a big fan of Falk. The Dolphins signed him as a free agent last season and put him on IR with a hand injury early in the year. Gase at one point kept four QB’s on the 53 man roster.
That also included Brock Osweiler who started a few games in place of Tannehill while he was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Osweiler is the only player from the Miami Dolphins quarterback group last year that has not found a new team yet.
The Dolphins on the other hand gutted the position early and restarted. They added Ryan Fitzpatrick in free agency, traded for Josh Rosen in the draft, and added Jake Ruddock in free agency as well.
It is not clear whether the Dolphins plan to carry only three quarterbacks into training camp. Teams typically have four or even five QB’s so that they can run different depths. If they do add another, it likely won’t be a former player on the team.