Miami Dolphins Chris Grier hired Flores partly due to generation gap
The Miami Dolphins apparently were swayed by the fact that Brian Flores can relate to a younger generation who are far different than Chris Grier’s upbringing.
When it comes to generational gaps there is a big one between us 40-50-year-old demographics and this new group of 20 somethings. Apparently, it is the same for Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins.
Grier, according to USA Today’s Jarrett Bell, sees Brian Flores as a coach that can relate to this new generation of players.
"“For me, it wasn’t a matter of offense or defense,” Grier said. “It was a matter of finding the right guy that we felt was going to be a leader of men, that was going to interact with this generation.“This generation is different. When I grew up, I couldn’t talk back to my mom and dad. These kids, you see it out on the field, they’re talking back to coaches. It’s a different world. It’s a hard job.” Grier said via the article."
Sadly he is right. There was a time that players didn’t disrespect their coaches but now it is not only common but often seen on the sidelines in plain view. Last year Reshad Jones pulled himself from a game because he had words with a coach. Older generations call that quitting but now it is defendable.
In reality, it is my generation who is to blame. Ours was the one that strived for “participation” trophies and made our nerdy kids feel they were capable of playing sports when they had zero talent or desire. I’m half kidding.
Rest assured that the hiring of Brian Flores had a lot more to do with his perceived ability to coach and not simply because he can relate. Flores grew up in a tough family environment where short cuts were not given or allowed. He has worked for what he has achieved.
Hopefully, he is relatable to the players but more importantly, maybe he can earn and maintain their respect. There will inevitably be a confrontation but Flores has to quickly and decisively put those confrontations down when they start. He is a young coach at 38 and the Dolphins are banking on him to turn the franchise around. Regardless of whether he relates to a younger generation of players or not.