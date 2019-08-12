Five players to watch for in Miami Dolphins’ second preseason game
By Shawn Digity
The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 of the preseason. Who should you watch in the Fins’ second preseason outing?
Josh Rosen
This is an obvious one. I was extolling both Preston Williams and Josh Rosen in a recent article, and some of what Rosen did against the Falcons had me chomping at the bit for more. I’m looking forward to more snaps from Josh Rosen against the Bucs and watching to see if he can continue to put it together after progressively improving for the last few weeks.
You could also plug in Preston Williams here because of his splash plays from last week’s preseason game, but the stakes — and the potential payout — are higher with the second-year quarterback.
Nik Needham
I don’t think any one player chagrinned the fans as much as the first-year corner did in his first preseason game. Needham was elevated to the first-team and a starting role in Eric Rowe‘s injury absence, but he took his lumps during the game against the Falcons.
While he made some nifty plays, they were few and far between, and he got picked on by Matt Schaub on numerous occasions. But the coaching staff likes his athleticism and remain confident in what he can become, so I’m interested to see how the young CB responds in the wake of his baptism by fire.
I’m not sure how much playing time he’ll get against the Bucs, but since no roster moves have suggested any concern in the corners yet, then I’m expecting to see Needham on the field.
Shaq Calhoun and Michael Deiter
Another undrafted rookie and also one cast into a starting role, Calhoun also learned some tough lessons in the first preseason game. Well, Deiter learned some too.
Their inexperience was on full display. They both whiffed and lost some of their assignments during the first preseason game, which isn’t unexpected, but it’s not ideal football, either. Both rookie guards will continue to be tested; Deiter will get to meet Suh very soon.
The offensive line is still in less-than-optimal shape and playing two rookie guards is the weakest link and biggest potential sinkhole on the offensive side of the ball. But I’m looking on the bright side when I say that I think the best days are yet to come for both of the rookie guards. I just don’t know exactly when the game will slow down for them.
Nate Orchard
Orchard is one of the Miami Dolphins’ reclamation projects. He previously spent time with the Cleveland Browns after they drafted him in the second round of the 2015 Draft. Orchard failed to turn the corner with the Browns and was left out to dry once Sashi Brown was dismissed, so he had the unfortunate stigma of being a player from the prior regime when John Dorsey came to town.
Orchard signed with the Miami Dolphins, though, after spending a New York minute with the Seahawks, Bills, and Chiefs in 2018 and the early parts of 2019 before finally ending up with the Fins this past May.
Orchard flashed in his time during the preseason game and logged a sack while flashing some of the talent that led him to get taken in the second round. I’m looking to see if he can build a little more momentum against the Bucs this week.