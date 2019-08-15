Dolphins Preston Williams continues to make a case for playing time
Miami Dolphins undrafted rookie, Preston Williams, is continuing to make his case for more playing time not just the 53 man roster.
Is is safe to say that the Miami Dolphins will keep Preston Williams on the 53 man roster when final cuts are made early next month? The short answer is yes, he is doing everything that is being asked of him. And he is doing it well.
The Dolphins and Preston of course, are in Tampa Bay for joint practices ahead of their pre-season game on Friday night. Williams is not slowing down. His practices through camp translated to success in week one of the pre-season but will it continue? We have to assume that it will but we all know what assumptions can do.
Williams can’t let up and so far he is hasn’t. He has lined up as a return specialist, more so as a punt returner that he says he did in college a bit. He also says that he is learning from DeVante Parker which might have some fans smacking themselves in the face.
"“I learn from DeVante. I’ve watched him a long time. Even growing up, I remember when DeVante first got drafted and I was in high school about to graduate. I’ve always been a big fan of DeVante’s. I’m excited to be in the room with him, and learn from him. He’s teaching me new releases and how to run routes. He’s just being a good vet.” – Miami Dolphins released media transcripts."
Parker’s issues really have nothing to do with his ability to get into routes, his problems seem to be more about physically beating the corner and staying healthy. He was out of practice yesterday with an injury.
Williams is playing what could be the best on the entire offense. His routes are crisp and he is making all of the catches. It might be a good idea to credit Chad O’Shea for some of this as well. O’Shea coached the receivers group in New England before joining the Dolphins as the OC. In New England he made lesser receivers into stars. That wasn’t all Tom Brady.
Running routes is not easy on the NFL level. There are jams at the line and the corners are far superior than those in college yet Williams is getting open and making plays.
Fans have taken to Williams and have done so since his arrival in April. He loves the fans as well and the attention his play is getting. It would be safe to say, although he did not, that the accolades and the talk is helping him grow more and push his desire to be better. When asked about whether he though the attention was deserving, he simply said, “I think so”.
Williams has had a bunch of really good practices and one really good pre-season game. That being said there are three more to go before we can really bang the drum for more playing time with the starters. He should see a lot of opportunity this week against the Buccaneers.
With Parker potentially out Friday night, Williams should be starting in his place but that remains to be seen if he will have his name called. The Dolphins still listed him deep on the team’s second depth chart. Another good game, however, could really give the Dolphins reason to promote him.
If nothing else, at this point he is giving the coaches reason to keep him on the 53 man roster and get him involved in the games. With a tight battle for the 5th and possibly 6th receiver spot on the team, Williams is working on guaranteeing himself one of those positions.