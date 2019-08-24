The Miami Dolphins are not working on trades for Laremy Tunsil
By Brian Miller
Waking up this morning and the Miami Dolphins have been making waves in trade rumor/speculation circles and Laremy Tunsil has been named.
It doesn’t take much to get Miami Dolphins fans riled up on social media so any mention of Laremy Tunsil and the word “trade” can trigger a lot of anger and other emotions. That is, however, exactly what is going on.
Nothing is certain in the NFL and the fact that Tunsil sat out Thursday night’s preseason game only manages to add a little fuel to the embers in the fire pit. Rest assured, the Miami Dolphins are not trading Laremy Tunsil.
Tunsil is the only, I’ll repeat that, the only, offensive lineman that is worth much on this roster. The Dolphins can keep Tunsil for two years with a 5th-year option and franchise tags but he needs a new contract and just as the rumors fly of a trade, there are also rumors that the team and Tunsil are working on a new deal.
That too can add to trade speculation. A simple leak to send a message that Miami will ship him out of he doesn’t come down in price can easily spark trade talks as well. Of course, the reality is that does nothing for either side. Tunsil is going to make a lot of money and trade rumors are not going to drop that price down.
Another addition to the fuel was reports of Miami’s interest in Washington left tackle Trent Williams. That rumor could easily have been leaked to manipulate negotiations with Tunsil’s camp.
The reality of all of this is nothing in these rumors are remotely concrete and there has been no mainstream media report to base the rumors on. Right now, they remain social media topics of anguish. That being said, nothing in the NFL really surprises anyone these days.
Update: the source of the rumors seems to be Tony Pauline of ProFootball Network. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald is reporting that the rumors, according to his sources, are false. Jackson does, however, confirm one part of the Pauline rumors, Tunsil’s name has been brought up but it could have been from other teams inquiring about his availability. Pauline didn’t go into details about what the rumors might consist of.