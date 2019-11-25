Miami Dolphins remain at bottom of AFC East after week 12
By Brian Miller
After twelve weeks of NFL football, two things are apparent in the AFC East. The Patriots are going to win the division, again, and the Dolphins are going to be last.
There is no playoffs in the Dolphins future and no AFC East title either. The Dolphins are going to finish last in the division and that is fine with the organization and the fans and the media. It’s not o.k. to the players and coaches.
After winning two games in a row the inexperience has again reared its head the last two weeks and the Dolphins have seen two consecutive losses by wide margins. While the Dolphins are locked in at the bottom, what else went on this weekend in the AFC East?
New England
The Patriots are at the top and have once again hit the double-digit wins. The Patriots hosted the inept and undisciplined Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. The rain-soaked and win driven game kept both offenses idle. The Patriots managed to score and the Cowboys couldn’t.
Bad coaching hurt the Cowboys because they simply were not disciplined. Case in point, with the game heading into the fourth quarter and still close, it took the Cowboys three plays to punt the ball and in the end, the penalties cost them 20 yards and an eventual score.
Buffalo
The Bills hosted the Broncos on a cold day in Buffalo and it wasn’t close. The Broncos defense did well enough most of the game but the 20 points they surrendered was enough as the Broncos offense couldn’t generate any more than three points on the day.
The Bills remain in the thick of the playoff chase. At 8-3 the Bills currently sit in the 5th spot of the AFC playoff picture. Miami, well they have not been mathematically eliminated yet.
Jets
Does anyone ever really care what the Jets do? Actually yes. At least this year. The Jets beat the visiting Raiders and by beat, we mean knocked them back to Oakland. Derek Carr lasted only three quarters before being benched.
With the win, the Jets move 4-7, a nice two-game cushion for the Dolphins who at one time was wondering if the Jets would finish the season worse than the Dolphins.