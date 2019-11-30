Miami Dolphins have good chance to add a Heisman winner in the draft
By Shawn Digity
It’s almost that time of the season. The Heisman winner will be recognized in the coming weeks, and the Miami Dolphins might have a shot to draft him.
This year has been uniquely exciting as far as the Heisman race goes. Chase Young is in second place in projected points for ESPN’s Heisman Watch. It’s very rare for defensive players to be awarded the Heisman, but Young has the body of work to command that respect.
I wouldn’t be surprised if he did ultimately win if he has a big game in the ongoing Ohio State and Michigan game.
Joe Burrow is still leading the pack at the moment, but there’s only an eight-point difference between him and Young. Burrow has a projected 48 points, while Young has 40.
It’s particularly interesting because those two players could also go one and two in the 2020 Draft. It’s almost the norm at this point in the draft season to see Young and Burrow going first and second in mocks, especially after Tua Tagovailoa’s hip injury earlier in the year.
The Dolphins currently have the fourth pick, but they are tied with the Giants and Redskins at 2-9. A couple wins for those two teams that could vault the Dolphins into the second slot. Then they would have a safer opportunity to nab either Chase Young or Joe Burrow.
The Heisman winner this year, as far as the 2020 Draft is concerned, will be represented by Burrow or Young since they will both be finalists at the very least.
And Justin Fields, third in the projections, isn’t draft-eligible, so he couldn’t be selected in 2020 even if he did somehow win the Heisman. It’s boiling down to either Joe Burrow or Chase Young as it pertains to the draft.
The Miami Dolphins have passed up Heisman winners before like Lamar Jackson in 2018, Derrick Henry in 2015, Johnny Manziel in 2012, and Mark Ingram in 2011, but this time will likely be different.
If the Dolphins get the second overall pick and the Heisman winner is still available– whether it’s Chase Young or Joe Burrow– I’d expect them to select them, barring any crazy trade-downs.