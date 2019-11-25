Miami Dolphins remain in the fourth overall spot of the 2020 NFL Draft
By Brian Miller
After 12 weeks of football, the NFL Draft order is starting to take a little more shape and the Miami Dolphins remain at four.
There is some conflicting ideas about where the Miami Dolphins currently sit as it relates to next year’s draft order. Some believe that the Dolphins are in the third spot while NFL.com still has the Dolphins sitting in the fourth spot.
With games against the Giants, Jets, and Bengals, the Dolphins draft position is going to change. For the good or the bad.
The Giants and Bengals both lost yesterday. It leaves the Bengals winless and at the top of the draft while the Giants currently hold the third spot in the draft. The Redskins won on Sunday improving their record to two wins.
This is where some of the confusion comes in. The Redskins beat the Dolphins and may believe that is enough to move the Dolphins up to three. Another FanSided site has the Dolphins in the number two position.
The contention stems from the strength of schedule tiebreaker.
What is known is that Miami is in the top five. Their remaining five games are against the Eagles at home, the Jets and Giants in back-to-back NY games, the Bengals at home, and the Patriots to close out the year.
The Giants have the Eagles both home and away, the Redskins and Dolphins, and a game against the Packers next weekend at home. The good news for the Dolphins is that either the Giants or the Redskins will win at least one more game.
After games against the Panthers and Packers, the Redskins wrap their season against the Eagles, Giants, and Cowboys.
At this point, it really doesn’t matter what the Bengals do. The Dolphins would be better served losing to them in Miami but Brian Flores has made it clear that they don’t really care about draft positioning. Winning is more important and no one wants to be the team that loses to the winless.