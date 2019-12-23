Miami Dolphins 5 worst draft picks in this decade – Draft
By Nick Belotto
Last time, we looked at the Miami Dolphins’ best draft picks since 2010. Now, it’s time to examine the worst picks of the last 10 years.
The last decade for the Dolphins has been one that saw both highlights, like returning to the playoffs in 2016, and lowlights, like all of the other seasons. With this decade wrapping up, it’s a perfect opportunity for sportswriters to look back at both the positives and negatives of the last 10 years.
Unfortunately, this is going to be one of those articles that focuses on some of the poor decisions the Miami front office has made in the 2010s.
Miami has made 76 draft choices since 2010. Of those choices, only a few have made it to the pro bowl, which is an indictment on the issues plaguing this front office and their challenges with finding the right players and the right coach to do the jobs they needed to do.
With that being said, it’s time to look at the 5 worst draft picks since 2010. Just a warning before we begin: this list may bring back angry feelings and, in advance, I apologize. As in my best draft pick piece, I will look at stats over their time as members of the Dolphins and not what they did elsewhere. I will also try and keep this list to players who were disappointing based on their draft status and try to avoid targeting individuals who were taken later in the draft and didn’t pan out.
Honorable Mention
The entire 2013 draft class.
When looking back at the last 10 drafts for the Dolphins, no other year sticks out in such a bad way as the 2013 draft class which brought us the likes of Dion Jordan, Dallas Thomas, Dion Sims, Mike Gillislee and of course Don Jones (which may be one of the most generic names ever). If we’re being fair, this entire draft class has generally been regarded as one of the worst in the most recent decade. Nonetheless, Miami’s choices seemed to be below average. I could easily make my top 5 list out of this draft class alone, but that wouldn’t be fair to some of the other players this team has chosen that have been inefficient over the last few years.