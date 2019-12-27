Top 5 free agency must-gets for the Miami Dolphins in 2020
Free agency is nearing. Week 17 will be in the rearview mirror soon enough. Come March, the Miami Dolphins will be able to go on a big FA spending spree.
So who are some of the big names that the Miami Dolphins should break the bank for?
I’m glad you asked. I’ll break down the top five signings the Dolphins should make when the new league year starts.
Let’s begin.
5. Mackensie Alexander– It’s a little bit lower on the list because there are a lot of great 2020 draft corner prospects that the Dolphins could look at, but it’d be wise for the Dolphins to get a veteran presence at the corner position.
4. Austin Ekeler– The Dolphins need a running back. I’m not sure if I need to dive into this any deeper. The current group is not inspiring. I wouldn’t stop at just signing Ekeler, either. Also, draft a guy, too. Ekeler would be an excellent bang-for-your-buck addition.
3. Anthony Castonzo– Now we’re getting into the meat and potatoes. I would love for the Miami Dolphins to make several free-agency upgrades on the offensive line. Castonzo is an immediate upgrade at any position, probably even the ones he’s never played before. Hold on to that thought, too; we’re going to revisit it.
2. Jadeveon Clowney– I’m well aware that Clowney didn’t want to be traded to Miami earlier in the season. That was while he was on the franchise tag, though, which is worth thinking about. But once Clowney’s a free agent and has his say for a new contract, all bets are off. Miami has the cap space to give Clowney a mega-deal, and if that’s what he’s looking for, then a deal could be made.
1. Brandon Scherff– This is my number one goal for the Miami Dolphins regarding free agency. Scherff would be that cliche plug-and-play lineman. I’m sure I wouldn’t need to twist too many arms for this signing. Scherff would be a big step in the right direction in addressing the offensive line.
Who are some other names you’d like to see the Dolphin sign in the off-season?