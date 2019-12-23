There is so much Miami Dolphins draft talk but free agency comes first
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have one more week of football and their fans can get off those painkillers for a few months before the draft.
While the season is coming to an end, the water cooler chatter will only just be getting started. So much talk recently surrounds the Miami Dolphins and the NFL Draft but in reality, we have to get through free agency first.
January is a week away and the playoffs push the league to the Super Bowl in early February. From there it’s the NFL Combine and then, the start of the NFL’s 2020 season. With that comes the start of free agency where the Dolphins have said they will be aggressive.
How aggressive is one of the many questions that will be on everyone’s mind. Miami has the cash flow and cap space to beat any other NFL team for any free agent but if there is one thing we have seen over the last decade-plus, it is that the Dolphins can just as easily screw up free agency as easy as they screw up the draft.
When you look at the Dolphins roster it is really hard to determine where Miami may go in free agency. They easily could add 20 to 30 players and still have holes. Truth be told the only positions that really don’t need to be addressed are wide receiver and tight end.
The offensive line should be a priority as should corner. Linebacker should be a priority as should running back. Once the season is over teams and fans will have a better idea of where other teams stand in relation to their own impending free agents.
While the Dolphins will be active, will they be stupid? Throwing a bunch of four-year contracts at veterans won’t help build the team. They need to be diligent and to some degree frugal. There has to be a plan that puts free agency and the draft together. If there is not, Miami is going to be throwing more darts at a blank wall.
We learned this year that Brian Flores can coach and inspire his players. We learned that the coaching staff is impressive with how they manage a bunch of players that are just happy to be on the field. Now we will get to see what they will do with players who have a lot more talent and upside. How well they mesh together will be as important as their names and positions.
Draft talk is always fun and kills a lot of time between the end of the season and the start of May but free agency, especially this year will be a big conversation.