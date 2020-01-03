10 best Miami Dolphins games of the past decade
Previously we ranked the worst games of the past decade for your beloved Miami Dolphins. Today we will focus on the best games of the last 10 years.
Yesterday I relived some of the worst games the past decade had to offer. Today, however, I end my year remembering 10 of my happiest game days as a Miami Dolphins fan.
10. 10/22/17 Miami Dolphins 31 New York Jets 28
After being outplayed for three quarters, the Dolphins found themselves down 14 points heading into the 4th quarter. From there both sides of the ball woke up for the Dolphins and they out-gained the Jets 127 to -22 culminating in the game-winning FG with 0:22 remaining in the game.
What made this game special: If a 17-point comeback isn’t enough to make the list, doing it against the rival Jets makes it that much more special. It felt like a little bit of redemption after losing the “Monday Night Miracle” in 2000.
9. 9/16/12 Miami Dolphins 35 Oakland Raiders 13
After an opening week loss to the Houston Texans where rookie QB Ryan Tannehill threw three picks, he and the Dolphins played their home opener versus the Raiders.
While Tannehill played another ‘pedestrian’ game (18 of 30 for 200 yards) he did throw his first regular-season touchdown and rushed for another. The day, however, was dominated by the running back combo of Reggie Bush and Lamar Miller. The duo gashed the Raiders defense for 237 yards on 36 carries with 3 TDs.
What made this game special: As stated above, Tannehill got both his first rushing and passing touchdowns of his career. Also, it was nice watching a Dolphins game that didn’t come down to the last second for a change.
8. 12/9/18 Miami Dolphins 34 New England Patriots 33
Both teams took turns going up and down the field the entire day. The Dolphins running game produced 189 yards and 2 TDs while Tannehill was a very efficient 13 of 18 for 196 yards and two touchdowns with 4:26 left in the game.
When Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski kicked a 22-yard field goal with 16 seconds remaining in the game, it appeared that all the Dolphins offensive success was going to go for naught.
After the ensuing kickoff, the Dolphins had time for one play. With 7 seconds remaining, Tannehill threw a short pass to Kenny Stills who lateraled it to Devante Parker who, in turn, flipped it to Kenyan Drake. Drake took the ball the final 52 yards for the game-winning touchdown; juking TE Rob Gronkowski off his feet in the final five yards.
What made this game special: This game was all about the “Miami Miracle”. For sheer drama, it should probably be higher on the list but considering this was the last game the Dolphins would win that year, coupled with the Patriots going on to winning the Super Bowl, the game lost a lot of its ‘shine’.