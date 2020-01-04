Round one 2020 NFL mock draft heading into Wild Card weekend
The 2019 regular season is now over and the Wildcard round of the playoffs is about to start so naturally, it is time for a 2020 NFL mock draft.
We have moved officially into the 2020 NFL mock draft season and a full first-round mock heading into Wildcard weekend makes a lot of sense. Especially with so many draft positions officially decided.
For Miami Dolphin fans this is what they have been waiting for all season. The Dolphins did not get the first overall selection, but they do have 3 first-round picks.
With that in mind, let’s see how the first round shakes out – also I’m not making any trades in this mock!
1st overall – Cinniciannti Bengals – Joe Burrow – QB LSU
Tank for Tua? Not happening anymore. Tank for Burrow, as this past season Burrow lit up every defense he played against. Add in the fact the kid is from Ohio, this pick is all but certain.
2nd overall – Washington Redskins – Chase Young – DE Ohio State
In terms of best prospects in the draft, Young is the best player in this upcoming draft class. The Redskins just signed Ron Riveria, and he now has Young as his puppet on the defensive side of the ball.
3rd overall – Detriot Lions – A.J Epenesa – DE Iowa
In terms of the best player available, Epenesa is a beast. His last two games, he looked like a man possessed (watch the bowl game against USC, he jumped off the screen). The Lions pairing Flowers with Epenesa, that would give the Mat Patrica a crazy schema
4th overall – New York Giants – Jedrick Wills Jr. OL Alabama
I don’t know who will be coaching the Giants next season, but they have their quarterback of the future with Daniel Jones. Now they just need to protect him. Wills to me is the best OL in this draft class.