My mock interview with Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores
Imagine being able to sit down with Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and have a one on one conversation and ask him anything.
Unless you are a ‘beat writer’ from a major paper, it’s difficult to get an interview with a Miami Dolphins executive or coach. Here is about as close as I will probably ever come.
In this article, you will find a list of questions that I would ask head coach Brian Flores if given the chance. Since I don’t have access to the coach for real, I will attempt to approximate what I expect his answers would be….sort of. So here is my “mock interview” with the Dolphins head coach! For entertainment purposes only!
Matthew Stevens: Hi coach! Thanks for taking the time to sit down and speak with me.
"Brian Flores: It’s my pleasure Matt. I have read your articles and I appreciate your honest/rational approach to covering the team."
MS: Thank you. Let’s get started, shall we? You had what many people would say was a ‘surprising’ season in 2019. Despite that success, your coaching staff has undergone quite a radical change. Why all the changes?
"BF: Well there were many factors that went into each coaching change. It would be unfair to try and bundle them all into one category."
MS: Okay, let’s take them one at a time. Why are you going through offensive line coaches, three in one year, at such a quick rate that it makes buying real estate in Miami quite risky for anyone?
"BF: Well, my first coach (Pat Flaherty) wasn’t willing to give starting positions away to players that didn’t deserve them; like Michael Deiter. And Dave DeGuglielmo’s offensive line produced the worst rushing offense in team history."
MS: But coach after your GM traded Laremy Tunsil, he didn’t have a lot to work with as far as personnel?
"BF: Like the wall at our practice facility says it “Takes No Talent” to build an offensive line."
MS: Actually talent and continuity are the two key factors to building a successful offensive line.
"BF: On to Cincinnati…."
MS: Okay Mr. Flores. Well, maybe you can tell me why you fired Chad O’Shea in favor of Chan Gailey?
"BF: Like I said, there are many factors that went into my decision to fire Chad but, frankly, I won’t give you a straight answer on why. As for why I hired Chan? Well, first of all, after being out of football for 3 years, I figure he’s well rested. Secondly, I like how Ryan Fitzpatrick had his best years in Chan’s offense."
MS: Does that mean that you are building the offense around a 37-year old quarterback?
"BF: Why not? Tom Brady’s still doing it at 42. That means that Fitzpatrick has another 3-5 good years left."
MS: You can’t possibly be comparing one of the greatest quarterbacks of our era to a perpetual journeyman like Fitzpatrick?
"BF: Well like Adam Gase said, I’m rich as (bleep) so I don’t care what the fans and media thinks. On to Cincinnati…."
MS: Okay. Well why do you think coaches that followed you to Miami less than 12 months ago are now leaving in droves to take jobs in other franchises?
"BF: Well Patrick (Graham) wanted to leave as defensive coordinator because I do most of the work on defense anyways and he wanted some real responsibility. QB coach Jerry Schuplinski left because when he took the job, he didn’t realize how little talent we had at quarterback in Miami. It’s okay, I didn’t like him much anyways. (laughs)"
MS: Aren’t you worried that all these coaching changes are going to hinder the progress and development of your young players?
"BF: Continuity is overrated! Haven’t you seen how having four coaches in as many years has helped Josh Rosen reach his full potential? Besides, players should have to learn new schemes every year so they don’t become complacent."
MS: That makes no sense to me but we’ve talked enough about coaches. Let’s discuss some player personnel decisions.
You mentioned earlier that you fired Pat Flaherty in part over his unwillingness to start a player with potential over a veteran who was playing better but at the same time, you insisted on starting QB Ryan Fitzpatrick because he “gives the team the best chance to win”. Can you explain that?
"BF: Good question! Well, if I started Josh (Rosen) then it would have sent the wrong message to the 5-7 players in this locker room that have the talent to be here for the next three years. Besides, I play to win and what did I have to gain by starting Rosen those last two weeks?"
MS: Joe Burrow?
"BF: On to Cincinnati….."
Thanks for your time coach!