Miami Dolphins fans can meet Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas today!
By Brian Miller
Former Miami Dolphins’ greats will be scattered around Miami during Super Bowl LIV events but today you can meet Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas.
The NFL is kicking off their Super Bowl LIV events today with the Super Bowl Experience at the Miami Convention Center. Zach Thomas and Jason Taylor will be there for you to meet.
Jason Taylor is the Dolphins Hall of Fame defensive end and Zach Thomas is one of the 14 2020 finalists for this year’s class. He will learn his fate on February 1st, the day before the Super Bowl.
Tickets for today’s opening event are $20.00 per adult with kids under 12 free. You can reserve your tickets by going to the links below. You will need to call and verify the times that both players will be available and visit their site here for rules and restrictions of what you can and can not bring with you.
Can’t make it today? No worries there are plenty of other events that are surrounding this year’s Super Bowl. In a previous article, we covered all the events and the what and where with links in case you arre going. You can check that out by going here.
Zach Thomas should be elected to the Hall of Fame next weekend. He has the statistics that are comparable to other LB’s in the Hall including Brian Urlacher who was elected in 2018 on his first ballot. Thomas has been waiting, patiently, for his call. The former Dolphins’ will be presented to the voting board, the first time he has made it this far, by Miami Herald writer Armando Salguero.
With the Super Bowl being played in Miami, announcing Thomas as a Hall of Fame electee would make a lot of sense.