Miami Dolphins draft pick numbers and the players that wore it
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have five picks in the first-round and while we continue to focus on who might get drafted, here are players who have worn those numbers.
For the Miami Dolphins, this year’s draft is a major undertaking. With 14 potential draft picks and five in the first two rounds, the Dolphins have to hit on half of them if not all of the first five. It’s not an easy task.
The Dolphins own picks, five, 18, 26, 39, and 56. Let’s just say that history in jersey numbers serves the Dolphins well.
NUMBER 5:
Typically reserved for kickers, the Dolphins best have all been kickers with number five. Uwe von Schamann wore the number from 1979-1984 and Dan Carpenter wore it from 2008-2012.
NUMBER 18:
Sage Rosenfels, Roberto Wallace, and Rishard Matthews all wore it for a short time.
Number 26:
Lloyd Mumphord wore it from 69-74 and Jarvis Williams who was underrated wore the number from 88-93. Lamar Smith donned 26 for three seasons, Lamar Miller from 12-15 and Damien Williams wore from 2016-2017 and he wore in Super Bowl LIV on his way to a SB Championship.
Number 39:
Only one player has ever worn the number 39 and no one will ever wear it again as it is retired. Larry Csonka and that is all we need to know.
Number 56:
Players like Steve Towle in the late 70’s, Charles Bowers in the early 80’s all gave way to John Offerdahl who wore it from 86-93. Since his retirement, the number has been issued to Twan Russell, Kevin Burnett, and currently is worn by Davon Godchaux.
So there you have it, a little pre-draft fun with numbers!