Miami Dolphins could look for other veteran QB help for 2020
By Brian Miller
Ryan Fitzpatrick wants to play another season and the Miami Dolphins said they would welcome him back but what if that does not happen?
Last year Ryan Fitzpatrick easily won the Miami Dolphins MVP award and it was well deserved. There was speculation that the Dolphins or Fitzpatrick may not want to see another season. That does not look to be the case but there is still some who think Miami may part ways with him in 2020.
This time of year, speculation runs rampant on social media and everyone is trying to get an edge on well, nothing. Kind of like the Dan Sileo comments about the Dolphins working on a trade with the Redskins. We know it’s BS but who really knows? Still, it is fun this time of year to stir up the anthill.
This brings us to more speculation. Some think that the Dolphins could try and save a little bit of money and actually not bring back Fitzpatrick. I find this very hard to believe given the fact that the Dolphins found a veteran leader who has no problem being a mentor to a young quarterback that might be drafted in April.
Let us assume for a moment that the Dolphins surprised all of us and did in fact let leave Fitzpatrick off the roster. What veteran could take his place? Would the Dolphins look at free agency for a longer-term solution rather than just a one or two year fix? That is a question we can’t answer but can speculate on.