Add Kyle Van Noy to the growing list of Miami Dolphins signees
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have made a big splash in South Florida today and the addition of Kyle Van Noy is only the latest signing.
Miami Dolphins fans thought they may see nothing more than rumors the rest of the day after the Byron Jones signing but that isn’t the case, Brian Flores and Chris Grier land another big fish in linebacker Kyle Van Noy.
Van Noy has played under Brian Flores during his time with the Patriots so it really is not a big surprise to see him reunited with Flores in Miami. The Dolphins were hoping to land a versatile piece of their defensive puzzle either in the draft or in free agency and Van Noy fits exactly what Flores was hoping to find.
Van Noy can play linebacker, he can cover, he is excellent against the run, physical, and is able to defend against the pass. In addition, he can line up on the edge and is excellent at setting the outside and getting to the quarterback.
Reports indicate that Van Noy will sign a four-year $51 million contract on Wednesday when players are allowed to put the pen to paper.
In New England, Van Noy was one of the teams, defensive leaders. He will slide in and start alongside Jerome Baker. The Dolphins have some excellent young talent already on the roster that they hope will develop. Sam Eguoeveon, Vince Biegel, and Andrew Van Ginkel. With the addition of Van Noy, the Dolphins now have a top veteran for the younger guys to learn from.
Miami doesn’t appear to be done and tomorrow should bring more moves including rumors that they are nearing a deal with Patriots center Ted Karras.