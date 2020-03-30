Miami Dolphins post-free agency mock draft as NFL Draft approaches
Now that some of the free agency blocks have been added, it’s now time to look at how the Miami Dolphins needs have shifted entering the draft.
Despite everything going on in the world the National Football League will proceed with the draft on April 23rd. One thing is for sure, the Miami Dolphins will be busy throughout the week of the draft. The Dolphins currently have 14 picks, which is a lot. They will have the ability to really restock the shelves.
I don’t see the Dolphins making all 14 selections. There is a giant hole in their board between their 3rd round pick #70 overall and their 4th round compensatory pick at #141. This draft is deep and sitting and watching 70 players come off the board between those two picks wouldn’t be prudent in my opinion, considering the draft capital the Dolphins possess. Look for them to use some of their picks to try and move up from #141. With that being said, this mock does not contain any trades.
I’ve done numerous drafts (see 3.0) and it’s really going to be interesting to see how it’s going to play out. The one thing I’ve seen in some of the simulations is an offensive tackle run in the first round. I fully expect the Dolphins to target an offensive tackle at #18, but the question will be who’s going to be there. They could get one of the top 4 tackles or if a run occurs, the Dolphins might be looking at the 5th or 6th best tackle which would be a considerable drop in talent from the top 4.