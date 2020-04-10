Miami Dolphins mock draft with no quarterback is a possibility
The Miami Dolphins have several different directions they can go in during the draft and this one explores the possibility of no quarterback being drafted.
In my previous installment click here, the Miami Dolphins traded three first-round picks to Cincinnati for LSU QB Joe Burrow. Today, we will look at how the team could rebuild if they skip the quarterback position entirely.
This mock draft presumes that the Dolphins’ biggest areas of need are left tackle, right tackle, center, guard, nose tackle, and free safety and takes a look at what the draft might look like if they believe Josh Rosen is their quarterback instead of a draft pick.
Round 1 Pick #5: Jedrick Willis, T, Alabama
The Dolphins aren’t going anywhere with Julian Davenport as their starting left tackle and most people believe that Jesse Davis fits best at right guard.
Willis is a physical tackle that dominated in the highly competitive SEC. There are concerns about whether he has the athleticism to transition to left tackle but, worst case, the Dolphins have their starter at right tackle for the next decade.
Round 1 Pick #18: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
After trading away Minkah Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins relied on Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain as their starting safety tandem in 2019. Neither proved durable and Jones was released this past offseason.
In steps McKinney; a complete safety that can tackle (95 in 2019), rush the passer (3 sacks each in ’18 and ’19) and make plays in the passing game (5 career interceptions). Having started the last 28 games for Alabama also proves that durability isn’t a concern for McKinney.
Round 1 Pick #26: Cesar Ruiz, C, Michigan
I know this selection will open me up for criticism but the Dolphins need a long-term answer at the center position. Ted Karras has only 19 career starts and was signed to a 1yr/$4M deal which doesn’t scream ‘long-term starter’.
At 6’4″ 319 pounds, Ruiz is the type of powerful blocker that the Dolphins have lacked for years. He may struggle at first if the Dolphins continue to use a zone-blocking scheme but, with proper coaching, Ruiz could become the Dolphins best center since Dwight Stephenson.