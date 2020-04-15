Miami Dolphins NFL Draft will be effected by the choice of the Bengals
The NFL Draft is a week away and the Miami Dolphins very well may be dealing with the fallout of whatever the Cincinnati Bengals opt to do at number one.
When the Miami Dolphins began the countdown to make their draft pick next week, what the Cincinnati Bengals do at number one overall is going to have a direct impact on what the Dolphins do. It will be a trickle effect that could have an impact on the early draft plans of Miami.
Over the next few days and week, we are going to look at what the teams in front of Miami might do in the draft, outside of a typical mock draft. Each team has decisions to make and we will start with the Bengals and explore what they might do to kick off their draft.
While the Dolphins wait to see who the Bengals will draft, there are options that extend out from just drafting Joe Burrow.
Cincinnati has a lot of needs or they would not have been picking number one overall. While they do need a quarterback, they also need offensive line help, receiver help, defensive line help, edge rushers, and on top of that, depth at almost every position. In other words, they are a lot like the Miami Dolphins without the draft picks.
Miami has 14 draft picks this year and the Bengals have one pick in each round. After a decent start to the league’s new year with free agency, the Bengals addressed some of their needs but only DT D.J. Reader and safety Vonn Bell stand out as above-average starters.
Here is a look, including the QB everyone says is going number one.