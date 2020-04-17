How the Miami Dolphins draft plans can be affected by the Redskins early
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins may be drafting in the fifth spot now but they may want to move up or maybe even move down. The Washington Redskins could have some say in what they do.
In order for things to fall into place for the Miami Dolphins, the four teams drafting in front of them need to make decisions of their own and each of those decisions will have an impact on what the Dolphins do with their first pick in the draft.
On Thursday, we discussed the options for the Cincinnati Bengals. You can read that one here.
Now we turn to the Washington Redskins and the number two overall draft pick. For the Redskins, unlike the Bengals, there really is only three options for them. We will spare you the slideshow to tell you about them because they are really quite simple.
The Chase Young Option
Chase Young is the nationwide overall selected mock draft pick to the Redskins. It is an absolute no-brainer option for a team that is desperate need of a powerful edge/LB player who can dominate the line of scrimmage.
Young is said to be better than both Nick and Joey Bosa who have made huge impacts early in their NFL careers. Regardless, the Redskins should be thrilled if he simply matches their NFL play.
Young checks all of the boxes for the Redskins but there are always other options and if the Bengals shock everyone and draft Young number one overall, the second pick becomes the hottest pick in the draft.
The Trade Option
The Redskins currently hold the best spot in the draft if they truly want to pass on Young and draft someone else later. Joe Burrow is expected to go first and teams are reportedly talking with the Lions about moving up to the third overall pick. This makes the Redskins important because a team may believe they need to get in front of Detroit.
Trading out of the number two spot would net the Redskins a nice bounty of draft compensation but they would lose out on the best player in the draft. Still, it might be hard to turn down the offers they receive should Burrow fall and/or the other quarterback drama heats up.
The Quarterback Option
There has been some speculation that after one season the Redskins want to move on from Dwayne Haskins who was drafted in the first-round last year. The Redskins have a new head coach this year and Ron Rivera may want to bring his own guy in.
While there has been a lot of talk of that possibility, it really is not a significant need this year and the Redskins should be looking to build confidence in Haskins first and then look at QB later. Young is a player that the team can build around and while a new QB would be as well, the value for Haskins in a trade down the road would be less than the second and fifth the Dolphins paid last year for Josh Rosen.
There really is no other options for the Redskins at this point. They don’t hold a lot of cards until the Bengals make a play and the buzz with Detroit heats up on draft day, but, they will be in play for a trade out of the number two slot, the question is will they pass on Young or shock everyone by taking a QB that other teams thought would fall to three of later?