Now the Miami Dolphins are back to wanting Justin Herbert
By Brian Miller
If you thought the draft was going to be crazy, the lead up for the Miami Dolphins has gotten even crazier. It’s not going to stop.
I probably could have simply posted a social media post saying that the Miami Dolphins have swung back to wanting Justin Herbert but what fun would that be? Seriously.
As the morning broke the Dolphins were set on drafting an offensive tackle at five overall but as the sun continued to rise higher in the sky, it was Jordan Love who Miami was falling for. But then the wild winds of South Florida crossed the sunshine state and it was Joe Burrow who held the Dolphins affections.
Burrow was the guy and the Dolphins were going to do whatever they could to get to number one but now, after it appears falling short of their desire to get the LSU product, the Dolphins have set their sites now on Justin Herbert.
The latest comes courtesy of the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley.
For now, the Miami Dolphins are drafting a wide-range of players but the quarterback does seem to be the direction Miami is going to go. With what QB is another question. Where they will go to get that QB is another question as well.
The only name not mentioned today is Tua Tagovailoa so naturally, you would have to believe that he has a pretty good chance of being the selection at five for the Dolphins. Welcome to the 2020 NFL Draft day. I’m sure we are going to hear a lot more before it is all said and done.