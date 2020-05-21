Ryan Fitzpatrick was cheered last year but will he may not be in 2020
By Brian Miller
Ryan Fitzpatrick had his share of fan support last year.
Last year, Ryan Fitzpatrick saw his fan support going up and then down then back up again.. Now it will be interesting to see where he lands in 2020.
When Ryan Fitzpatrick finished the 2019 season, almost all Miami Dolphins fans loved having him on the roster. His energy was infectious and fans couldn’t get enough of his play. He was the leader on offense and the leader in the locker room but how much fan support will he have this year?
This is likely to be his last year as a Miami Dolphins quarterback because sitting behind him is Tua Tagovailoa. Fitzpatrick recently told media that he is all in on the young QB but that he wants to play and he will to start the season. While fans are excited to see Fitzpatrick return, how long of a rope does Fitzpatrick get? In other words, how many bad games or losses until Dolphins fans are chanting “TUA” from the stands?
We have seen this before. Jay Cutler was not a fan favorite and in fact was far from it but it didn’t take long for chants for Brock Osweiler, who by the way wasn’t much better.
It would be nice to think that fans wouldn’t chant for Tagovailoa over Fitzpatrick but let us be real, Miami Dolphins fans are a fickle bunch. Would it surprise you if they did?
Ryan Fitzpatrick deserves our respect.
What should happen is Tagovailoa should be redshirted for his rookie season. No chance at a Rookie of the Year award or anything else. Let the stadium fill with fans wearing his jersey while he holds a clipboard. Hopefully, Dolphins fans will show a lot of respect for a quarterback, Fitzpatrick, who does deserve it.