Miami Dolphins all-time fantasy football mock draft: Defense
By Brian Miller
If you could draft an all Miami Dolphins roster from history, who would it be?
Last month we ran a fantasy draft comprised of only Miami Dolphins players throughout history so naturally, we have to do one for the defense.
When we did the offense, we asked six of our great contributing writers to select players from several positions in a snake format like most fantasy football drafts. Now that we are on the defensive side of the ball, we have asked them to once again pick players from Dolphins’ history to make the best roster they could.
Our mock drafters were tasked to take the following number of players: 1 DT, 1 DE, 2 LB, 2 DB (at least one safety and one corner), and 1 punter. We reversed the order from the offensive draft. You can read the results from that draft by going here.
Number one overall pick? Jason Taylor. With the first pick in this draft, Pablo Rosero took the defensive end and Hall of Fame NFL great Jason Taylor. Would you have taken Taylor first? It would be difficult to argue with the choice but if you want to try, let us know who you would have taken in the comments.
With the 2nd overall pick, Matthew Stevens went with Cameron Wake and George Keim followed with Zach Thomas. Dominic Ambrose selected Nick Buoniconti with pick four. Pick five was made by Nick Belotto who made Sam Madison a first-round pick and we wrapped up the first round with James Reeve taking Patrick Surtain.
So now it’s up to you to dissect the draft picks and tell us what you may have done differently or who got left off.
Pablo Rosero – Slot number 1
R1 – JASON TAYLOR DE
RD2- RESHAD JONES S
RD3- VONTA DAVIS CB
RD4- KARLOS DANSBY LB
RD5 – RANDY STARKS DT
RD6- JUNIOR SEAU LB
RD7- BRANDON FIELDS P
RD8- MINKAH FITZPATRICK S
Matthew Stevens – Slot number 2
RD 1 – CAMERON WAKE DE
RD 2 – DICK ANDERSON S
RD 3 – BRIAN COX LB
RD 4 – BOB MATHESON LB
RD 5 – TIM BOWENS DT
RD 6 – GLENN BLACKWOOD S
RD 7 – REGGIE ROBY P
RD 8 – WILLIAM JUDSON CB
George Keim – Slot number 3
RD 1 – ZACH THOMAS (LB)
RD 2 – NDAMUKONG SUH (DT)
RD 3 – XAVIEN HOWARD (CB)
RD 4 – LOUIS OLIVER (S)
RD 5 – BILL STANFILL (DE)
RD 6 – BOB BRUDZINSKI (LB)
RD 7 – MATT HAACK (P)
RD 8 – SEAN SMITH (CB)
Dominic Ambrose – Slot number 4
RD 1 – NICK BUONICONTI (LB)
RD 2 – A.J. DUHE (DE)
RD 3 – TROY VINCENT (CB)
RD 4 – JEROME BAKER (LB)
RD 5 – BOB BAUMHOWER (DT)
RD 6 – YEREMIAH BELL (S)
RD 7 – LARRY SEIPLE (P)
RD 8 – WILL ALLEN (CB)
Nick Belotto – Slot number 5
RD 1 – SAM MADISON
RD 2 – MANNY FERNANDEZ
RD 3 – JOHN OFFERDAHL
RD 4 – VERN DEN HERDER
RD 5 – BROCK MARION
RD 6 – KIM BOKAMPER
RD 7 – MATT TURK
RD 8 – BRENT GRIMES
James Reeve – Slot number 6
RD 1 – PAT SURTAIN (CB)
RD 2 – JAKE SCOTT (FS)
RD 3 – TRACE ARMSTRONG (DE)
RD 4 – JOEY PORTER (LB)
RD 5 -CHANNING CROWDER (LB)
RD 6 – PAUL SOLIAI (DT)
RD 7 – GEORGE ROBERTS (P)
RD 8 – TERRRELL BUCKLEY (CB)