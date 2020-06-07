Miami Dolphins best trades with the Houston Texans
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have made one trade with the Houston Texans and it was a big one.
It is not a surprise that the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans do not have a rich trade history. The Texans joined the NFL as an expansion team in 2002 and there has not been a big need for the two clubs to do business. In 2019, that changed and changed quickly.
Miami was not in the market to make a trade with the Texans as the 2019 off-season chugged along. Then the Texans made the decision that they wanted an offensive tackle and despite the fact Dolphins GM Chris Grier said Laremy Tunsil wasn’t on the block, the tides changed over the course of a few days.
Bill O’Brien, acting as the GM for the Texans, made Grier that “proverbial” offer he couldn’t refuse. The Dolphins received two first-round draft picks and a 2nd round draft pick. One of the firsts and the second won’t be used until the 2021 draft.
Miami used its 2020 first-round pick on CB Noah Igbinoghene. Miami also received cornerback Johnson Bademosi and offensive tackle Julien Davenport in the deal.
As for the worst trades between the Miami Dolphins and Texans, well this trade could also be considered bad depending on where you stand.
The Texans received Laremy Tunsil and in 2020 made him the highest-paid left tackle in the NFL agreeing to a new contract. They also received WR Kenny Stills a 2020 4th round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick.
While Stills was a big name associated with the trade, the reality is this trade was all about Tunsil who had developed into one of the best LTs in the NFL. Miami wasn’t ready to move on but given the fact they were rebuilding their roster and needed draft capital, it made a lot of sense for Miami. Some believe that the Texans grossly overpaid in compensation to the Dolphins and again with the compensation to Tunsil.