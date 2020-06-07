Miami Dolphins worst trades with the Tennessee Titans
By Brian Miller
If Ryan Tannehill was the best trade between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans, what was the worst?’
As easily as we can say the trade of Ryan Tannehill to Tennessee by the Miami Dolphins was good, we have to wonder what the worst trade in history was.
In all honesty, there wasn’t one. Tannehill could be considered the worst trade simply because the Dolphins only received a late draft pick and 4th round pick in 2020 that they traded away as part of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade. We talked about that earlier when we looked at the best trade between the clubs. Yes, it was Tannehill.
This isn’t to say that the Dolphins haven’t made their fair share of mistakes over they years since they arrived in Miami but as it relates to trades with the Titans or the Houston Oilers, there has only been a small handful of transactions.
The first trade was in 1967 when George Wilson, Jr. traded QB Billy Anderson for a 9th round pick who didn’t make the roster. In 1971 the Dolphins traded a 10th round pick for DE Russel Price. Price didn’t record a stat for the Dolphins.
Miami Dolphins Don Shula didn’t do much better with his Houston trades.
In 1976, Don Shula traded a 3rd round pick to the Oilers for CB Ken Ellis. The Texans used the pick on TE Jimmie Jiles who would only spend one season in Houston before moving on to the Buccaneers. Jiles would put in 15 years in the NFL and make the Pro Bowl four times.
Ellis would spend only a half-season with the Dolphins.
In 1991, the Dolphins sent a 3rd round pick to the Oilers for LB John Grimsley. The Dolphins were trying to find a solution to their defensive problems, hint Tom Olivadotti was the problem. Grimsley missed the 1991 season with a knee injury and played two more years in Miami starting only nine games.
Grimsley spent seven seasons with the Titans starting 79 games and making one Pro Bowl.